Carpetright shops in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin to shut as firm collapses

All four Carpetright stores in the north and north-east will close down soon following the company’s collapse.

The carpet giant has been bought by rival Tapi, which has agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal announced yesterday.

Over a week ago, it emerged that Carpetright was at the edge of collapse and was set to appoint PwC as an administrator.

Despite the rescue deal, more than 200 Carpetright stores will close across the UK with more than 1,500 workers losing their jobs.

These include the four stores the company had in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray.

Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin Carpetright shops to shut down

Carpetright shops in Aberdeen will shut down for good in the next few days.

These include the one in Kittybrewster Retail Park, on Bedford Road, as well as the store in Bridge of Don Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the store in Inverness Retail Park will also close soon.

It will not be different in Moray, as the shop in Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park is also shutting down.

Staff members at the four stores will be made redundant with immediate effect or within the upcoming weeks.

‘Difficult time’ for Carpetright workers

Administrator PwC explained yesterday that they were working with the affected employees to ensure they receive the payments they are entitled too as soon as possible.

Zelf Jussain, joint administrator at PwC, acknowledged it was a “difficult time” for those workers losing their jobs.

He said: “The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies.

“We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.”