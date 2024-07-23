Carpetright shops in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin to shut as firm collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Carpetright shops in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin to shut as firm collapses

All four of the brand's stores across the north and north-east will close over the coming days with all staff losing their jobs.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.

All four Carpetright stores in the north and north-east will close down soon following the company’s collapse.

The carpet giant has been bought by rival Tapi, which has agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal announced yesterday.

Over a week ago, it emerged that Carpetright was at the edge of collapse and was set to appoint PwC as an administrator.

Despite the rescue deal, more than 200 Carpetright stores will close across the UK with more than 1,500 workers losing their jobs.

These include the four stores the company had in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray.

Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin Carpetright shops to shut down

Carpetright shops in Aberdeen will shut down for good in the next few days.

These include the one in Kittybrewster Retail Park, on Bedford Road, as well as the store in Bridge of Don Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the store in Inverness Retail Park will also close soon.

It will not be different in Moray, as the shop in Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park is also shutting down.

Staff members at the four stores will be made redundant with immediate effect or within the upcoming weeks.

‘Difficult time’ for Carpetright workers

Administrator PwC explained yesterday that they were working with the affected employees to ensure they receive the payments they are entitled too as soon as possible.

Zelf Jussain, joint administrator at PwC, acknowledged it was a “difficult time” for those workers losing their jobs.

He said: “The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies.

“We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.”

