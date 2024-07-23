Emergency services called to Aberdeen Beach after ‘false alarm’ report of person in water

Emergency services rushed to Aberdeen Beach this morning, after false reports of a person in the water.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, coastguard teams and the RNLI were all called to the scene near Aberdeen Pier.

However, within an hour of being called, services were stood down, describing it as a “false alarm”.

The incident happened around 8.30am this morning.

A spokesman for the coastguard in Aberdeen said: “We were called by the Scottish Ambulance Service at around 8.45am this morning to assist with an incident at Aberdeen Pier.

“It is understood that there are reports of a person in the water.

“We tasked Aberdeen RNLI teams to assist.”

He later confirmed that it was a false alarm.

The ambulance service left the scene around 10am.

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to comment.

