Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to crash on AWPR near Kingswells

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area throughout the afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic on AWPR
Traffic on the AWPR following a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A crash has restricted the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) near Kingswells.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound lane of the A90 on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place north of the roundabout near Kingsford.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was “restricted” northbound and advised motorists to use an alternative route.

Traffic was at a standstill in the area throughout the afternoon.

It was cleared by 5pm.

Traffic on the AWPR
Emergency services have closed off part of the northbound carriageway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An update shared online earlier stated: “The A90 at Kingswells is currently restricted northbound due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

