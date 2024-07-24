Emergency services called to crash on AWPR near Kingswells

A crash has restricted the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) near Kingswells.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound lane of the A90 on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place north of the roundabout near Kingsford.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was “restricted” northbound and advised motorists to use an alternative route.

Traffic was at a standstill in the area throughout the afternoon.

It was cleared by 5pm.

An update shared online earlier stated: “The A90 at Kingswells is currently restricted northbound due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

