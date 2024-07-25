‘It’s been hard work but good fun’: Peterculter pub and restaurant up for sale

A popular Peterculter pub and restaurant is looking for a new owner.

The Ploughman on North Deeside Road has been trading in Aberdeen for 62 years.

It is now listed for sale through estate agents Shepherd Chartered Consultants as one of its directors plans retirement.

An asking price is not named, and the listing promises a “popular and profitable bar and restaurant” in a “prominent location.”

Estate agents, Shepherd Chartered Consultants, said there was interest in the site already and that they “anticipate further interest emerging.”

The Ploughman ‘is in a good place’

The Ploughman was bought over by business partners Simon Cruickshank and Alistair Dornan in 2019. They are the fourth set of owners.

They took over from Graeme and Shirley Wright who were in post for 34 years.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, co-owner Alistair Dornan said he was sad to be leaving the The Ploughman but that it was time to step back.

However, he assured the restaurant’s loyal customers that it was “business as usual” for now.

Mr Dornan said: “The business is on a good uptick this year, despite conditions being quite difficult in terms of cost of sales.

“We have noticed a considerable increase in the number of tourists in recent months. This is great news for the business and for the region in general.

“The restaurant is in a good place.

“We’ve got a great and loyal customer base, there will be more than a tinge of sadness leaving the place because we have put a lot of work into it.

“But there is lots of potential to exploit there for any new owner.

“It’s been hard work but good fun.”

He added: “It will be a sad day for sure to give it up.”

Alistair has also assured The Ploughman family that he will be back in for a dram in the future.

“I live very nearby so it’s actually my local, so I’ll be back – although I don’t drink beer. I only drink wine or whisky,” said Mr Dornan.

“It will be different going back as a customer, but the couple we bought from back in 2019 still come in. It’s their local as well.”

The Ploughman is ‘long-established and successful restaurant’

The site includes a sports bar and adjacent restaurant, with an outdoor seating area.

“The Ploughman represents a long-established successful restaurant and bar business which offers potential for further development,” the sellers say.

“The property, which has been recently extensively refurbished, provides two principal areas, namely a restaurant and a bar, both of which have been finished to a high standard.”

Chris Grinyer, who is responsible for the sale on behalf of Shepherd Chartered Consultants, said: “We are delighted to offer The Ploughman to the market due to the impending retirement of one of the directors.

“This well established and very successful unit offers an incoming owner the opportunity to continue the current busy trade and to take advantage of the further potential the unit offers.

“Understandably, a good level of interest has already been received and we anticipate further interest emerging.

“However, it is very much business as usual during this period.”

You can view the view Ploughman listing here.