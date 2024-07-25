‘It’s been hard work but good fun’: Peterculter pub and restaurant up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s been hard work but good fun’: Peterculter pub and restaurant up for sale

The Ploughman on North Deeside Road has been open for 62 years.

Current co-owners Simon Cruickshank and Alistair Dornan. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

A popular Peterculter pub and restaurant is looking for a new owner.

The Ploughman on North Deeside Road has been trading in Aberdeen for 62 years.

It is now listed for sale through estate agents Shepherd Chartered Consultants as one of its directors plans retirement.

An asking price is not named, and the listing promises a “popular and profitable bar and restaurant” in a “prominent location.”

Estate agents, Shepherd Chartered Consultants, said there was interest in the site already and that they “anticipate further interest emerging.”

The Ploughman in Peterculter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Ploughman ‘is in a good place’

The Ploughman was bought over by business partners Simon Cruickshank and Alistair Dornan in 2019. They are the fourth set of owners.

They took over from Graeme and Shirley Wright who were in post for 34 years.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, co-owner Alistair Dornan said he was sad to be leaving the The Ploughman but that it was time to step back.

However, he assured the restaurant’s loyal customers that it was “business as usual” for now.

Mr Dornan said: “The business is on a good uptick this year, despite conditions being quite difficult in terms of cost of sales.

“We have noticed a considerable increase in the number of tourists in recent months. This is great news for the business and for the region in general.

“The restaurant is in a good place.

Alistair says he has left the restaurant and bar in “a good place”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a great and loyal customer base, there will be more than a tinge of sadness leaving the place because we have put a lot of work into it.

“But there is lots of potential to exploit there for any new owner.

“It’s been hard work but good fun.”

He added: “It will be a sad day for sure to give it up.”

The bar has been maintained to a “high standard”. Image: Kath Flannery

Alistair has also assured The Ploughman family that he will be back in for a dram in the future.

“I live very nearby so it’s actually my local, so I’ll be back – although I don’t drink beer. I only drink wine or whisky,” said Mr Dornan.

“It will be different going back as a customer, but the couple we bought from back in 2019 still come in. It’s their local as well.”

The Ploughman is ‘long-established and successful restaurant’

The site includes a sports bar and adjacent restaurant, with an outdoor seating area.

“The Ploughman represents a long-established successful restaurant and bar business which offers potential for further development,” the sellers say.

“The property, which has been recently extensively refurbished, provides two principal areas, namely a restaurant and a bar, both of which have been finished to a high standard.”

It’s business as usual in the meantime. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Chris Grinyer, who is responsible for the sale on behalf of Shepherd Chartered Consultants, said: “We are delighted to offer The Ploughman to the market due to the impending retirement of one of the directors.

“This well established and very successful unit offers an incoming owner the opportunity to continue the current busy trade and to take advantage of the further potential the unit offers.

“Understandably, a good level of interest has already been received and we anticipate further interest emerging.

“However, it is very much business as usual during this period.”

You can view the view Ploughman listing here.

