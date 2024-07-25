The story of Buckie’s ‘master baker’: Harry Wallace’s son on dad’s legacy and how things have changed since the 60s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The story of Buckie’s ‘master baker’: Harry Wallace’s son on dad’s legacy and how things have changed since the 60s

72-year-old recalls memories of family life and their three shops 'built out of nothing'.

Harry Wallace Bakery delighted Buckie residents with its bread and pastries between 1952 and 1972. Image: Supplied by Murray Wallace
By Alberto Lejarraga

The son of a former Buckie master baker says the Moray town has changed dramatically in the past six decades.

Murray Wallace, 72, the son of Buckie master baker Harry Wallace, has spoken to the Press and Journal after his family’s old bakery sign was uncovered earlier this month.

A green pitch pine sign that reads “Harry Wallace” was found last week during the refurbishment of the new tanning shop on East Church Street.

Following the discovery, The P&J reached out to Mr Wallace, who shared the extraordinary story of his family.

Murray Wallace.

Born in 1952 as the only son of Harry and Elisabeth Wallace’s five children, he started working at his dad’s bakery at the age of 16.

He remembers Buckie as a “very lively town” during his childhood and teenage years, saying life in the Moray burgh was “very different” from what it is today.

The uncovered old pine signs on Buckie’s East Church Street.

Master baker Harry Wallace built three bakeries ‘out of nothing’

Mr Wallace remembers his dad Harry as “a very clever and self-made man.”

“He had nothing and ended up having three bakeries, one in Buckie, one in Alford and one in Oldmeldrum,” he said.

Harry Wallace, from Alloa, was the youngest of 13 siblings, including 11 brothers and one sister.

Born as Henry Wallace, he changed his name to Harry because he hated his original one.

A bright student, he got the Dux Award at Alloa School, however, he had to leave his studies because his family needed the money.

He was a war prisoner in Germany for five years, which meant he only saw his daughter Jennifer for the first time when she was four.

The Wallace family arrived in Buckie in 1952, months after Murray was born, with Harry opening his first bakery on Low Street.

The bakery soon became very popular among Buckie residents, which led to the opening of a second shop on East Church Street.

The Wallace family (from left to right) Murray, Elisabeth, Lesley and Harry on a family holiday in Blackpool. Image: Supplied by Murray Wallace

Early days in the Buckie bakery

Mr Wallace remembers he started helping out his father at the age of 12, carrying 140-pound flour sacks.

He started working full-time at the bakery after he left school at 16.

“My father told me I would start working at 3am, and I replied: ‘that’s illegal’, as children were only supposed to work from 6am,” he remembers with a smile.

When asked what his dad answered to that, he said: “He just laughed. It was just the way it was.”

In 1971, Harry Wallace closed all his bakeries after having a heart attack.

Mr Wallace explained: “His idea was to reopen the Buckie bakeries with me running them under his supervision.

“However, he died a year later, aged 52, and I was only 19, so I was too young to be in charge of the family business.”

Murray Wallace remembers his father as a clever, fair and strict man. Image: Supplied by Murray Wallace

Mr Wallace studied Bakery Management at Aberdeen Technical College and worked for 36 years as a baker on oil rigs until he retired.

Remembering his father, he said: “He was a very clever man. He was very old school, fair but very strict.

“He was a good man, I missed him terribly when he died.”

Murray went on to take his baking talents to North Sea oil rigs. Here he is receiving an award for his 25th anniversary in 2000.

Buckie was a ‘very lively town’

Speaking about Buckie’s past, Mr Wallace remembers the town was a “really busy place” back then.

He explained: “It was a very lively fishing town and was very busy, with a variety of things to do; it was completely different and much better.

“I used to do deliveries when I was 17 and there were so many businesses: butchers, fishmongers, a furniture shop, a hardware shop, grocery shops; it was a really busy place.”

However, he said everything changed with the arrival of supermarkets.

“These were the days before the supermarkets took over, as once they did, we could not compete with them,” he explained.

When asked if he misses the old times, he said: “Yes and no, life is just different nowadays some people would call it progress, others would call it regress.

“It’s hard to tell, it’s a really different way of life compared to what it was.”

