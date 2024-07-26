Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin

Alongside Captain Fantastic Shinnie, Aberdeen legend Harper also highlights the contribution of summer signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example with an impressive start to the new era under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons are in a period of transition under the Swede and this is a time when experienced players need to step up.

Skipper Shinnie has certainly done that by delivering strong performances in all three matches so far this season.

He has been amazing and looks rejuvenated, fired up an determined to lead Aberdeen forward under Thelin.

Shinnie always gives his all for the team and club. He is a fantastic captain.

He has scored two goals in three games and also pitched in with an assist.

Shinnie has fired out of the blocks in the Premier Sports Cup group stages and it is clear he is demanding the same level from his team-mates.

Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates with Jack MacKenzie after scoring to make it 1-1 against Airdrieonians. Image; SNS
Midfielder Shinnie was absolutely key to Aberdeen retaining their winning start to the season under Thelin.

The Dons were trailing 1-0 to Championship Airdrie at half-time at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

That high press and intensity Thelin demands was not there in the opening 45 minutes.

,He hauled them to victory by scoring the leveller with a low strike.

And his contribution to the winning goal was superb and summed up the drive, determination, leadership, skill and energy Shinnie brings to the team.

After collecting a superb pass from Bojan Miovski that opened up play, Shinnie went on a lung-bursting run up field from the half-way line.

He powered up field at pace with real aggressive intent.

There was only one thought on Shinnie’s s mind as he burst forward on a 40-yard run – and that was to attack and get into the box.

Shinnie then found Leighton Clarkson inside the penalty area, who fired home.

It was a superb counter attacking goal played with real pace and incisiveness.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Shinne looks as fit and sharp as he ever has during his time at Aberdeen.

He may be 32 years old, but there is definitely plenty left in the tank from the midfielder.

The signing of midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been a positive addition and although it’s early days, the Norwegian looks to be linking up well with Shinnie.

Thelin secured Heltne Nilsen on a three-year deal from SK Brann and pitched him straight into his starting line-up in the first game of the season.

The Dons boss knows exactly what he is getting with Heltne Nilsen as he had previously worked with him at former club Elfsborg.

Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

Heltne Nilsen was Thelin’s captain when Elfsborg secured a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish in 2020.

In Shinnie and Norwegian Heltne Nilsen, the Dons have two experienced leaders in the heart of midfield.

The presence of Heltne Nilsen also allows Shinnie a bit of freedom because if he pushes forward he has the security of knowing his team-mate is behind him.

Heltne Nilsen is one of four signings secured by manger Thelin so far during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Keeper Dimitar Mitov and defender Gavin Molloy have started all three games this season since being signed on long-term contracts.

Striker Peter Ambrose was also signed, but has only featured as a substitute.

They look to be strong additions to the squad, although more signings are needed.

However, it is Shinnie who is leading the way so far this season.

Interest in Miovski hotting up

Interest in Bojan Miovski is ramping up with Spanish top-flight Espanyol the latest club to target the Aberdeen striker.

Clubs across Europe including Italian Serie A outfits Genoa and Bologna have also been linked with Miovski.

Although I hope he stays beyond the summer transfer window, it looks increasingly likely that a club will come in with a bid that is too good to turn down.

For me, Miovski is worth £10million.

My advice to Miovski as the transfer speculation rages on is to block it out and focus on training and playing for Aberdeen.

He needs to retain that focus and ignore all the outside noise surrounding his future.

Miovski has yet to start a game this season under Jimmy Thelin and we are three matches into the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The striker finally got came time when coming off the bench at half-time in the 2-1 defeat of Airdrie at Pittodrie.

Whether he starts against Dumbarton on Saturday remains to be seen.

But the Dons’ top striker must start the Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen efficient in League Cup

Aberdeen have done an efficient job in the Premier Sports Cup so far under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

There has been no real drama as the Reds secured three wins out of three to top the group.

Although they had to fight back against Airdrie, the Championship outfit are a good side.

It has been a positive start by manager Thelin.

Conversation