Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example with an impressive start to the new era under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons are in a period of transition under the Swede and this is a time when experienced players need to step up.

Skipper Shinnie has certainly done that by delivering strong performances in all three matches so far this season.

He has been amazing and looks rejuvenated, fired up an determined to lead Aberdeen forward under Thelin.

Shinnie always gives his all for the team and club. He is a fantastic captain.

He has scored two goals in three games and also pitched in with an assist.

Shinnie has fired out of the blocks in the Premier Sports Cup group stages and it is clear he is demanding the same level from his team-mates.

Midfielder Shinnie was absolutely key to Aberdeen retaining their winning start to the season under Thelin.

The Dons were trailing 1-0 to Championship Airdrie at half-time at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

That high press and intensity Thelin demands was not there in the opening 45 minutes.

,He hauled them to victory by scoring the leveller with a low strike.

And his contribution to the winning goal was superb and summed up the drive, determination, leadership, skill and energy Shinnie brings to the team.

After collecting a superb pass from Bojan Miovski that opened up play, Shinnie went on a lung-bursting run up field from the half-way line.

He powered up field at pace with real aggressive intent.

There was only one thought on Shinnie’s s mind as he burst forward on a 40-yard run – and that was to attack and get into the box.

Shinnie then found Leighton Clarkson inside the penalty area, who fired home.

It was a superb counter attacking goal played with real pace and incisiveness.

Shinne looks as fit and sharp as he ever has during his time at Aberdeen.

He may be 32 years old, but there is definitely plenty left in the tank from the midfielder.

The signing of midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been a positive addition and although it’s early days, the Norwegian looks to be linking up well with Shinnie.

Thelin secured Heltne Nilsen on a three-year deal from SK Brann and pitched him straight into his starting line-up in the first game of the season.

The Dons boss knows exactly what he is getting with Heltne Nilsen as he had previously worked with him at former club Elfsborg.

Heltne Nilsen was Thelin’s captain when Elfsborg secured a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish in 2020.

In Shinnie and Norwegian Heltne Nilsen, the Dons have two experienced leaders in the heart of midfield.

The presence of Heltne Nilsen also allows Shinnie a bit of freedom because if he pushes forward he has the security of knowing his team-mate is behind him.

Heltne Nilsen is one of four signings secured by manger Thelin so far during the summer transfer window.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov and defender Gavin Molloy have started all three games this season since being signed on long-term contracts.

Striker Peter Ambrose was also signed, but has only featured as a substitute.

They look to be strong additions to the squad, although more signings are needed.

However, it is Shinnie who is leading the way so far this season.

Interest in Miovski hotting up

Interest in Bojan Miovski is ramping up with Spanish top-flight Espanyol the latest club to target the Aberdeen striker.

Clubs across Europe including Italian Serie A outfits Genoa and Bologna have also been linked with Miovski.

Although I hope he stays beyond the summer transfer window, it looks increasingly likely that a club will come in with a bid that is too good to turn down.

For me, Miovski is worth £10million.

My advice to Miovski as the transfer speculation rages on is to block it out and focus on training and playing for Aberdeen.

He needs to retain that focus and ignore all the outside noise surrounding his future.

Miovski has yet to start a game this season under Jimmy Thelin and we are three matches into the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The striker finally got came time when coming off the bench at half-time in the 2-1 defeat of Airdrie at Pittodrie.

Whether he starts against Dumbarton on Saturday remains to be seen.

But the Dons’ top striker must start the Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen efficient in League Cup

Aberdeen have done an efficient job in the Premier Sports Cup so far under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

There has been no real drama as the Reds secured three wins out of three to top the group.

Although they had to fight back against Airdrie, the Championship outfit are a good side.

It has been a positive start by manager Thelin.