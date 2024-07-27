Aberdeen retiree hits out at ‘ignorant’ litter louts after finding needles, vapes and dog mess around Midstocket

An Aberdeen retiree has called upon people to pick up their rubbish amid the “disgusting” litter strewn across Midstocket streets.

Kenny Leggat, 66, from the Westburn Road area, gathered nine stones worth of rubbish while on a litter pick earlier this week.

Among the waste, he said he found dog mess, booze cans and bottles and even hypodermic needles.

The litter was found less than a mile from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now, Kenny has called upon “ignorant” litterers to pick up their rubbish to keep the Granite City’s streets clean.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said he had to make two trips for black bags to account for all the rubbish.

He said: “I filled up one whole bag around Midstocket Park.

“I got halfway down the road on the way back, the bag was full again – I had to walk back to the house to get another one.

“I then filled up then another heading back the way.

“There must have been 20 bags of dog mess, 20 vapes lying around as well as vodka and beer bottles.

“There was also a box which contained used hypodermic needles, I had to take them down to Boots to get them safely disposed of.

“All in all I filled three three-stone bags full of rubbish.”

‘No excuse’ for ‘disgraceful’ Aberdeen litter

While off sick from work, Mr Leggat – a former deep sea fisherman – was told by his doctor to go for more regular walks.

But while he was walking around the streets near his home he said it was “a disgrace” to see just how many things people were throwing away.

But, he said he is “shocked” about the extent of the rubbish that he finds on the street.

“It’s an absolute disgrace,” he continued.

“I did this same litter pick two years ago, I filled five bags up back then.

“Who is dumping all of this stuff? There are bins for dog mess all around. There is just no excuse for it.”

Calls for Aberdeen litterers to think twice

Speaking after his latest litter-picking excursion – he has called upon litterers to think twice before throwing away their rubbish.

He continued: “It’s just ignorance.

“It disgusts me. These wooded areas around the streets are for the wildlife as well.

“You can’t have all this discarded rubbish, it’s not good for them they can’t distinguish what to eat and what not.

“People just have no respect now about what they throw away – even in the city centre, people don’t care what they discard now even though there are bins.”