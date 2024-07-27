Aiden Cumming: Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Fort William

Police are appealing to the public to help trace 15-year-old Aiden Cumming who has been reported missing from Fort William.

The youngster was last seen in Fort William around 6pm on Friday night.

Police Scotland said inquiries were “ongoing” to trace Aiden, who is described as 5ft 7ins in height.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a teenager missing from Fort William.

“Aiden Cumming, 15, was last seen in Fort William around 6pm on Friday July 26.

“He is described as being around 5ft 7ins in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded jumper, a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

The spokesperson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Aiden.

“Anyone who has seen Aiden or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3263 of 26 July, 2024.”

