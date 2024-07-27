Aiden Cumming: Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Aiden Cumming: Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Fort William

Aiden Cumming was last seen at 6pm on Friday.

By Louise Glen
Aiden Cumming has been reported missing from Fort William.
Aiden Cumming is missing from his home in Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are appealing to the public to help trace 15-year-old Aiden Cumming who has been reported missing from Fort William.

The youngster was last seen in Fort William around 6pm on Friday night.

Police Scotland said inquiries were “ongoing” to trace Aiden, who is described as 5ft 7ins in height.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a teenager missing from Fort William.

“Aiden Cumming, 15, was last seen in Fort William around 6pm on Friday July 26.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace Aiden Cumming from Fort William

“He is described as being around 5ft 7ins in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded jumper, a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

The spokesperson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Aiden.

“Anyone who has seen Aiden or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3263 of 26 July, 2024.”

