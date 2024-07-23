What do Aberdeen kids think of new £1m park so popular it caused traffic jams on first day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What do Aberdeen kids think of new £1m park so popular it caused traffic jams on first day?

Scores of families descended on Hazlehead Park to check out the colourful new equipment as the summer holidays got into full swing...

Little Alicia Lynch was among the many children who were all smiles as the brand new Hazlehead Park playground opened.
Little Alicia Lynch was among the many children who were all smiles as the brand new Hazlehead Park playground opened. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Rory Yeates Riddoch

Hundreds of excited Aberdeen youngsters have offered their verdict on the city’s new £1 million playground at Hazlehead Park – with one giving it an astonishing “100/10” review.

The new playpark is one of the biggest in Scotland, and officially opened today to a grand reception.

Hundreds of families arrived to explore the new addition to Aberdeen’s largest park.

Scores of families turned out at the new park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It proved so popular that, by the afternoon, huge traffic jams were forming on the road outside.

The playpark includes equipment for both younger and older children, wheelchair-accessible trampolines, large towers, a purpose-made trail and musical items.

It has also retained a few old favourites such as the jeep and sand digger.

Amy and Amelia Puliyayil. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So what did the children make of it?

When we arrived at 11.30am, there was barely any room at Hazlehead to park and the excited hubbub from scores of children was audible from some distance.

At the park, scenes of zip-line gliding glee played out as picnic blankets were unfurled and families made the most of a sunny summer day.

Little Adam Riddell is sliding down a new fireman’s pole as his mum Vafa smiles on from the sidelines.

She tells me that, as far she she’s concerned, the makeover was money well spent.

Vafa says: “The park is amazing. This is a huge difference from before, it was always so muddy!”

Vafa and Adam Riddell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile Birsana Thapa was looking on as her young children bobbed up and down on the see-saw.

Birsana and her offspring were also regular users of the previous park, which was demolished earlier this year, and commended the changes.

She estimates the upgrade to be a “500% improvement”.

Birsana Thapa with Summer, Maia and Hugh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘It brought back memories of my own childhood’

Leanne Spence took her kids there at about noon.

By this time, more and more families were arriving and a long queue of giddy youngsters was forming at the swings.

Leanne offered her thoughts on why it was proving so popular.

She said: “These days, it’s hard to pick out activities that a five-year-old and a 10-year-old can both enjoy. It’s incredible!”

Olsen Spence and Mia Brady enjoying the swing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was a family outing for Kirsty Taylor-Robinson, who visited along with her mum Anne Anderson and daughter Eleanor.

For the mum, it brought back memories of being taken to Hazlehead to play about back when she was a kid.

Kirsty added: “I used to come here when I was a child but now I’ll be back here a lot with my daughter.”

Anne Anderson and her grandaughter Eleanor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Traffic chaos as families pile into park

By the afternoon, motorists were lamenting massive traffic tailbacks along the surrounding roads in Aberdeen’s west end.

Some took to social media to claim they had been “unable to move for 20 minutes” as hordes of hyper tots rushed to try out the new equipment.

Robert and Agnes Lynch had driven to the spot from Summerhill, with their young daughter Alicia.

Alicia Lynch came along from Summerhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Robert is hopeful for similar improvements at other Aberdeen parks, so that families like his won’t have to travel.

He said: “They need to continue building more parks in places like where we live in Summerhill. Otherwise, parks like this will always be too busy.”

New Hazlehead Park gets ‘100/10’ from one fan

Laura Milne visits Hazlehead a lot with her two sons, but the new park was a welcome addition.

She said: “It’s ideal for the kids and makes the space look even bigger. My son’s favourite is the big slide, he gives it a 100/10!”

Audrey and Laura Milne with Harris and Mason enjoying the new £1 million play park at Hazlehead. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Are you planning a trip to the new playground? Let us know in our comments section below

Lisa Bain said the playpark is a welcome addition to Aberdeen.

She said: “It needed to be done and what a difference it has made. We used to visit a lot but we’ll definitely be coming a lot more now.”

Lisa Bain and Eryn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hazlehead Park is open daily from 10am to 5.30pm.

Conversation