‘We’ve grown up here’: The Stag Hotel in Banchory taken over by four loyal customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve grown up here’: The Stag Hotel in Banchory taken over by four loyal customers

The new owners are teaming up with a popular Aberdeen pizza chain to ensure business booms.

Big Manny's Pizza is set to come to Banchory. Pictured from from left to right is franchisee Karan Batra, Calum Wright, Bruce McCombie, Mark Anderson and Scott McCombie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Big Manny's Pizza is set to come to Banchory. Pictured from from left to right is franchisee Karan Batra, Calum Wright, Bruce McCombie, Mark Anderson and Scott McCombie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Four friends have taken over The Stag Hotel on Banchory’s High Street in what they call a “dream move.”

Local brothers Scott and Bruce McCombie along with friends Mark Anderson and John Wink are the new owners of the iconic Deeside establishment, which was run by the previous landlords for more than 20 years.

The foursome have spent “every weekend” of their adult years in the pub – and they are so excited to take the venture on.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, they also revealed that they are teaming up with popular Aberdeen pizza chain, Big Manny’s, to bring food to The Stag for the first time in more than 15 years.

It will offer both sit-in and takeaway pizzas and smash burgers from mid-September.

The Stag will soon offer tasty Big Manny’s meals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Big Manny’s will also be helping to renovate the kitchen in the coming weeks.

A new seating area will also be created, accommodating up to 100 diners at once.

The new venture follows in the footsteps of Big Manny’s successful Holburn Street enterprise, The Adam Lounge.

Regular’s ‘dream’ to take over Stag Hotel

Scott, Bruce, Mark and John told us how they visit the pub “every weekend” and are hardened veterans of the Royal Deeside inn.

Some of the pub’s dormant seating areas are set to be revived to make way for the new partnership. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They snapped up the opportunity to run the hotel a few weeks ago after the business went on the market last year.

Previous owner James Rooney – who ran The Stag with his wife Kathleen – sadly died in 2021. When his funeral cortege drove past the Stag hundreds of people lined the streets to applaud.

Scott, who is 41, said: “We’re local lads and we spent our weekends here when we were growing up.

“We had seen it sitting for sale, and we jumped at it. It’s been a dream move for us.

It’s business as usual at The Stag’s bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We are all very excited about the opportunity.

“The place is always busy so we didn’t want to change too much about it and lose the clientele. But we’ve been trying to make it better.

“Bringing in the food was the first thing on the list we had to do.

“We saw the potential in the kitchen and we phoned Calum from Big Manny’s straight away.”

The group have no prior hospitality experience, but they say their experience in joinery will prepare them for the months ahead as they tweak The Stag.

The new venture will follow in the footsteps of The Adam Lounge in Aberdeen’s Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Demand for Banchory Big Manny’s ‘huge’

Calum Wright, co-owners of Big Manny’s, said the space on Banchory’s High Street was perfect for a new partnership.

He said a lot of people from the area travel into Aberdeen to visit Adam’s Lounge.

He added that the response to the announcement “has been huge.”

“We’ve been keen to expand further into Aberdeenshire, and Scott got in touch a few months ago about that,” he said.

Big Manny’s Pizza opened in Stonehaven to the delight of locals. Image: Big Manny’s Pizza.

“From the Adam’s Lounge, we know this type of co-habitation works quite well.

“This will be our sixth or seventh location in total, but this is the first time we are expanding the burger operation. There is a lot of demand for it.

“The burger, fries, and a pint setup works quite well for this type of establishment – sometimes it’s more manageable than a large pizza.

The Adam Lounge has become a popular sports bar, with the appeal of Big Manny’s Pizza too

“It’s probably the busiest pub in Banchory – we are anticipating to serve a lot of food in- house, but we will also have our own delivery drivers as well.

“Some already thought we were open last weekend, they’ve been calling up for pizzas already!”

Co-owner Scott added: “Big Manny’s was our first port of call when we were thinking of adding food to the hotel.

“The place has been missing food for a good few years.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neil Ingram.
Aberdeen man reveals how he made his stammer stutter to a halt
Cara Ellington and daughter, Chloe, and the playpark at Hazlehead
Mum's safety warning after daughter 'flew off unsafe roundabout' and broke her wrist at…
The Aberdeen beach masterplan is explained in our guide - from roadworks to a potential new stadium.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's beach masterplan as project ramps up with…
Speed camera have been activated at North Anderson Drive. Image: Police Scotland.
Launch date of new North Anderson Drive speed camera revealed
The proposed new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
Trench to be dug between Town House and Aberdeen Market to heat new venue
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults
Josh and Mimii won Love Island series 11. Image: Supplied by Love Island/ITV
Former Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan wins Love Island
Three men will appear in court over the alleged theft of seven Ford Fiestas. Stock image
Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth…
Dominic Imray admitted pulling a knife on a barman at a Wetherspoons in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint

Conversation