Big Manny’s Stonehaven: More than 500 slices given away on opening day as pizza fans ‘queue round the block’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big Manny’s Stonehaven: More than 500 slices given away on opening day as pizza fans ‘queue round the block’

Around 300 school children lined up to take advantage of the lunch deal.

By Graham Fleming
Customers queued around the block for the latest Big Manny's location in Stonehaven.
Customers queued around the block for the latest Big Manny's location in Stonehaven.

Hungry Stonehaven pizza fans queued around the block for the opening of the new Big Manny’s branch yesterday.

More than 300 school children lined up to take advantage of a deal which allowed them free pizza for lunch.

Between 12.30pm and 1.30pm anyone in uniform was able to claim a free slice to try out the town’s latest takeaway.

School kids enjoyed either margarita or pepperoni slices yesterday afternoon. Image: Big Manny’s Pizza.

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses confirmed the first day in the Aberdeenshire town went well with more than 580 slices of cheese and pepperoni given away.

The venue was then reopened for collection at 5pm until 9pm.

The deal marked the official opening of the brand new shop yesterday which will operate on Redcloak Drive.

The local franchise also boast shops on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street and Pittodrie Street, as well as in Codona’s and Arcadia on Union Street.

Big Manny’s co-owner Calum Wright said that he was delighted to see the brand new venture so busy on its first day.

The shop’s prices as seen on the front window.

Stonehaven is ‘ideal site’ for Big Manny’s Pizza

He said: “I am delighted to say that yesterday’s opening in Stonehaven was a great success.

“This is the fifth Big Manny’s Pizza site we have opened now, and the second of which we have internally promoted management staff to franchisees.

“We first did this with our Pittodrie Street site back in October last year with our then-store managers Bianka Lutteroty and Krisztián Schlachta who have hit the ground running and continued to take the store from strength to strength.

Rahul Dhamija, left, Store franchisee Karan Batra, centre, and Dipti Verma.

“Management saw how well Bianka and Kristian have done at Pittodrie St and felt our Holburn St store manager Karan Batra also deserved an opportunity at taking on his own store also.

“We decided Stonehaven would be the ideal site to set up for him.

“After seeing what an amazing job him and his team did on the opening day we have no doubt he will be very successful in Stonehaven.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Lady Helen multi-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
'Change the rules to change our lives': Doctors and nurses plead with council to…
"Because You Are That Light" mural at Aberdeen Market.
Artist who created iconic Aberdeen Market mural to return to Nuart this year
David Cox
Former oil worker who raped women and preyed on child dies in prison aged…
Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum.
Aberdeenshire's Meldrum House hotel makes own vow to wedding couples as new owner takes…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in 'disgusting' attack
Kincorth playpark flasher, Jack Allan, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Flasher jailed after exposing himself to girl, 9, in Kincorth playpark
The super yacht was spotted in Aberdeen Harbour this morning,
£100 million superyacht owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe docks in Aberdeen harbour
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen
Lee Stewart
Aberdeen thief nabbed woman's handbag as she celebrated birthday
CCTV cameras could be installed to help trace missing people and suspects. Image: Shutterstock.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's proposed new 'Big Brother' CCTV system

Conversation