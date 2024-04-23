Big Manny’s Stonehaven: More than 500 slices given away on opening day as pizza fans ‘queue round the block’

Hungry Stonehaven pizza fans queued around the block for the opening of the new Big Manny’s branch yesterday.

More than 300 school children lined up to take advantage of a deal which allowed them free pizza for lunch.

Between 12.30pm and 1.30pm anyone in uniform was able to claim a free slice to try out the town’s latest takeaway.

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses confirmed the first day in the Aberdeenshire town went well with more than 580 slices of cheese and pepperoni given away.

The venue was then reopened for collection at 5pm until 9pm.

The deal marked the official opening of the brand new shop yesterday which will operate on Redcloak Drive.

The local franchise also boast shops on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street and Pittodrie Street, as well as in Codona’s and Arcadia on Union Street.

Big Manny’s co-owner Calum Wright said that he was delighted to see the brand new venture so busy on its first day.

Stonehaven is ‘ideal site’ for Big Manny’s Pizza

He said: “I am delighted to say that yesterday’s opening in Stonehaven was a great success.

“This is the fifth Big Manny’s Pizza site we have opened now, and the second of which we have internally promoted management staff to franchisees.

“We first did this with our Pittodrie Street site back in October last year with our then-store managers Bianka Lutteroty and Krisztián Schlachta who have hit the ground running and continued to take the store from strength to strength.

“Management saw how well Bianka and Kristian have done at Pittodrie St and felt our Holburn St store manager Karan Batra also deserved an opportunity at taking on his own store also.

“We decided Stonehaven would be the ideal site to set up for him.

“After seeing what an amazing job him and his team did on the opening day we have no doubt he will be very successful in Stonehaven.”