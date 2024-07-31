Bin strike dates confirmed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Bin strike dates will take place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, union Unite has announced.

Workers across the three councils have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between 5am on Wednesday, August 14 and end at 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be involved in the action, which will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

Workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils will not be involved in the bin strikes, which caused problems when they last took place two years ago.

It comes after Unite, GMB and Unison trade union members rejected a 3.2% pay increase offered by council umbrella body Cosla, who said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Although the dates for these strikes have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections or the opening hours of recycling centres will be affected on all of these days or certain ones between August 14-22.

Each council is expected to announce specific plans closer to next month’s strike getting under way.

Yesterday, Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government’s finance and local government secretary Shona Robison, with the council body describing talks as being “constructive”.

Unite welcomed the talks, which they called “positive”, however, they warned that a new “credible offer” must be put on the table in order to suspend industrial action.

‘Waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”

Meanwhile, Unison described the strikes as being a “last resort”.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “While the council will work to minimise the impact of any action, it is possible that domestic, business and litter bin services may be affected during this period.

“To assist in prioritising emptying bins and removing litter, bulky uplift and replacement bin services will be suspended until further notice. There may also be delays in dealing with fly-tipping reports.

“The council will be keeping residents updated about all service impacts – which might not be known until the day – via our website and social media channels.