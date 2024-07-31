Bin strike dates confirmed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bin strike dates confirmed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Union members will take industrial action next month if they do not receive an improved pay offer.

Bin strike Aberdeen
Aberdeen's streets could look like this next month. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Bin strike dates will take place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, union Unite has announced.

Workers across the three councils have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between 5am on Wednesday, August 14 and end at 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be involved in the action, which will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

Workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils will not be involved in the bin strikes, which caused problems when they last took place two years ago.

Overflown bin.
Bins across the north-east and Highlands could end up like this. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

It comes after Unite, GMB and Unison trade union members rejected a 3.2% pay increase offered by council umbrella body Cosla, who said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Although the dates for these strikes have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections or the opening hours of recycling centres will be affected on all of these days or certain ones between August 14-22.

Each council is expected to announce specific plans closer to next month’s strike getting under way.

Shona Robison MSP.
The Scottish government’s finance and local government secretary Shona Robison is involved in the talks. Image: PA.

Yesterday, Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government’s finance and local government secretary Shona Robison, with the council body describing talks as being “constructive”.

Unite welcomed the talks, which they called “positive”, however, they warned that a new “credible offer” must be put on the table in order to suspend industrial action.

‘Waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”

Meanwhile, Unison described the strikes as being a “last resort”.

Council bin strikes
Bins will overflow if the strike goes ahead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “While the council will work to minimise the impact of any action, it is possible that domestic, business and litter bin services may be affected during this period.

“To assist in prioritising emptying bins and removing litter, bulky uplift and replacement bin services will be suspended until further notice. There may also be delays in dealing with fly-tipping reports.

“The council will be keeping residents updated about all service impacts – which might not be known until the day – via our website and social media channels.

Conversation