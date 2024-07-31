Which TWO positions Ross County’s Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah Chilvers signing confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Which TWO positions Ross County’s Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah Chilvers signing confirmed

Midfielder Chilvers has become the Staggies' ninth summer signing, joining on a three-year deal.

By Andy Skinner
Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have beaten off interest from other clubs to make Colchester United’s Noah Chilvers their ninth summer addition.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers, 23, was a free agent having failed to agree a new deal with the English League Two outfit.

Although a free agent, County have paid an undisclosed fee to bring Chilvers to Dingwall on a three-year deal due to him being under the age of 24.

Chilvers has spent his entire career with the U’s, making 198 appearances and netting 24 goals.

Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie is thrilled to beat a number of other suitors to bring Chilvers to Dingwall.

He said: “There was a lot of interest in Noah and we are absolutely delighted to secure his signature.

“Despite being only 23 he has amassed over 200 games in his career and we belueve he has the attributes to really excite our supporters.”

Cowie not ruling out further business

Chilvers follows Ronan Hale, Akil Wright, Charlie Telfer, Ricki Lamie and Jack Hamilton who have joined permanently, with Will Nightingale, Jack Grieves and Aidan Denholm arriving on loan.

While Cowie is pleased with the business he has done so far, he remains on the lookout for further reinforcements.

The Staggies boss says the wide areas are a priority position, along with cover in the heart of defence – where Nightingale and Lamie have suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Ricki Lamie in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Nightingale is back in light training after missing the Premier Sports Cup group campaign, and is likely to be integrated back into the squad next week.

Lamie suffered an achilles injury against Stirling Albion on Saturday, which has settled well, although he is still touch and go for Saturday’s Premiership opener at Motherwell.

Cowie said: “We will possibly look at a wide player who gives us that different option.

“We have got wing-backs, who are all very good, but a natural wide player is not something we have at our disposal.

Will Nightingale, who has returned to Ross County, on loan from AFC Wimbledon. Image: Ross County FC.

“We will maybe look at a defender.

“Will Nightingale has been injured, and Ricki Lamie got injured out of nothing on Saturday, then all of a sudden we start to look thin again.

“They are probably the two areas, if anything.”

Midfield a key focus following summer departures

It has been a summer of transition at Dingwall, with Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray, Jack Baldwin and Josh Sims among those to move on.

Cowie has hinted the Staggies will adopt a slightly different style of play as a result of the changes, with last week’s loan additions Grieves, from Watford, and Hearts midfielder Denholm in line to play key roles.

Jack Grieves, alongside Victor Loturi. Image: SNS.

He added: “Naturally, when you lose the technical ability of Yan Dhanda and the goals of Simon Murray, and the versatility of Josh Sims that we had, it was three key players in that area of the pitch.

“It was about trying to replace that, maybe in a different manner. They don’t grow on trees.

“We play slightly different now, in the shape we have got, but I think we have really good options in that area.

“We have Ronan in to replace Simon and he has started really well in terms of the goal return, aiding to the strikers already at the club.

“I think we have signed a couple of midfielders, especially last week, that want to get into the box, and replace that number 10 we played with in Yan.

Aidan Denholm in action for Ross County against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.

“I thought that was a key area. They give us that attacking threat from midfield.

“We have a lot of midfielders, but they are maybe slightly similar in terms of playing from behind the ball.

“I was keen to get midfielders with good legs who will look to get into the box. We have got that.”

More from Ross County

Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was 'ideal candidate' for Ross County captaincy
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void - but Josh…
Jack Grieves in action against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County loanee Jack Grieves explains why he made switch from Hertfordshire to Highlands
Ronan Hale is congratulated by Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale at double as Ross County's 3-0 win against Stirling Albion secures seeded…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
Ryan Leak in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier…
Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined Ross County on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Premier Sports Cup seeding prospects explained - as Don Cowie vows to…
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale on his international prospects following dream Ross County debut
Ross County's Jack Grieves, who is on loan from Watford. Image: Ross County FC
Confirmed: Ross County complete loan move for Watford youngster Jack Grieves

Conversation