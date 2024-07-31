Which TWO positions Ross County’s Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah Chilvers signing confirmed

Ross County have beaten off interest from other clubs to make Colchester United’s Noah Chilvers their ninth summer addition.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers, 23, was a free agent having failed to agree a new deal with the English League Two outfit.

Although a free agent, County have paid an undisclosed fee to bring Chilvers to Dingwall on a three-year deal due to him being under the age of 24.

Chilvers has spent his entire career with the U’s, making 198 appearances and netting 24 goals.

Cowie is thrilled to beat a number of other suitors to bring Chilvers to Dingwall.

He said: “There was a lot of interest in Noah and we are absolutely delighted to secure his signature.

“Despite being only 23 he has amassed over 200 games in his career and we belueve he has the attributes to really excite our supporters.”

Cowie not ruling out further business

Chilvers follows Ronan Hale, Akil Wright, Charlie Telfer, Ricki Lamie and Jack Hamilton who have joined permanently, with Will Nightingale, Jack Grieves and Aidan Denholm arriving on loan.

While Cowie is pleased with the business he has done so far, he remains on the lookout for further reinforcements.

The Staggies boss says the wide areas are a priority position, along with cover in the heart of defence – where Nightingale and Lamie have suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Nightingale is back in light training after missing the Premier Sports Cup group campaign, and is likely to be integrated back into the squad next week.

Lamie suffered an achilles injury against Stirling Albion on Saturday, which has settled well, although he is still touch and go for Saturday’s Premiership opener at Motherwell.

Cowie said: “We will possibly look at a wide player who gives us that different option.

“We have got wing-backs, who are all very good, but a natural wide player is not something we have at our disposal.

“We will maybe look at a defender.

“Will Nightingale has been injured, and Ricki Lamie got injured out of nothing on Saturday, then all of a sudden we start to look thin again.

“They are probably the two areas, if anything.”

Midfield a key focus following summer departures

It has been a summer of transition at Dingwall, with Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray, Jack Baldwin and Josh Sims among those to move on.

Cowie has hinted the Staggies will adopt a slightly different style of play as a result of the changes, with last week’s loan additions Grieves, from Watford, and Hearts midfielder Denholm in line to play key roles.

He added: “Naturally, when you lose the technical ability of Yan Dhanda and the goals of Simon Murray, and the versatility of Josh Sims that we had, it was three key players in that area of the pitch.

“It was about trying to replace that, maybe in a different manner. They don’t grow on trees.

“We play slightly different now, in the shape we have got, but I think we have really good options in that area.

“We have Ronan in to replace Simon and he has started really well in terms of the goal return, aiding to the strikers already at the club.

“I think we have signed a couple of midfielders, especially last week, that want to get into the box, and replace that number 10 we played with in Yan.

“I thought that was a key area. They give us that attacking threat from midfield.

“We have a lot of midfielders, but they are maybe slightly similar in terms of playing from behind the ball.

“I was keen to get midfielders with good legs who will look to get into the box. We have got that.”