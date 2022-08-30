Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to an Aberdeen street this evening after a bin went up in flames.

The incident took place on Belmont Road just after 6.30pm.

Photos show flames coming out the top of the communal bin on the Kittybrewster street.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the blaze at around 6.40pm.

One appliance was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The stop messaged came in at 6.51pm.

On Sunday, crews responded to another bin fire in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to assist the fire service when the blaze broke out on Union Grove in the early hours of August 28.

Ongoing strike action

Both fires have occurred amid ongoing strike action by refuse workers across the country.

Rubbish has been gradually piling up in a number of locations as the dispute over pay continues.

Workers took to the picket lines last week, and those in Aberdeen and the Highlands plan to return tomorrow morning.

Residents have been asked to not add more waste to already-full bins or leave bags on the street next to them.

Councils are still advising people to put their bins out on their usual collection days and are reminding people that the disruption will be temporary.