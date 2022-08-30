Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road

By Ellie Milne
August 30, 2022, 10:11 pm
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road.

Fire crews were called to an Aberdeen street this evening after a bin went up in flames.

The incident took place on Belmont Road just after 6.30pm.

Photos show flames coming out the top of the communal bin on the Kittybrewster street.

One appliance was sent to the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the blaze at around 6.40pm.

One appliance was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The stop messaged came in at 6.51pm.

The fire was extinguished quickly. 

On Sunday, crews responded to another bin fire in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to assist the fire service when the blaze broke out on Union Grove in the early hours of August 28.

Ongoing strike action

Both fires have occurred amid ongoing strike action by refuse workers across the country.

Rubbish has been gradually piling up in a number of locations as the dispute over pay continues.

Workers took to the picket lines last week, and those in Aberdeen and the Highlands plan to return tomorrow morning.

Bins are overflowing at the Castlegate in Aberdeen.

Residents have been asked to not add more waste to already-full bins or leave bags on the street next to them.

Councils are still advising people to put their bins out on their usual collection days and are reminding people that the disruption will be temporary.

Everything you need to know about the bin strikes

