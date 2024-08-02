Two-vehicle crash on A90 at Toll of Birness slows traffic to one lane

Traffic has slowed on the A90 at the Toll of Birness junction with A952 following an earlier two-vehicle crash.

The crash was first reported at 6.06am on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh Road near the junction with the A952 Mintlaw road.

It is understood that police are at the scene and directing traffic.

The road remains open, but drivers should expect a longer wait at the junction, and drive cautiously on approach.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A90 at the junction with the A952 is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road is restricted in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.

“Police are aware.”

An alert on AA Traffic News reads: “A90 is partially blocked following a crash. Traffic is moving slowly.”

It continues: “Road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to a crash on the A90 both ways at the A952.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.