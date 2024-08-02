‘She helped me rediscover my love of music’: Insch songwriter teams up with Emeli Sande on new material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She helped me rediscover my love of music’: Insch songwriter teams up with Emeli Sande on new material

The award-winning artist invited musician Don Barclay to her studio in Alford earlier this year.

By Ellie Milne
Emeli and Don met up earlier this year to write new music together. Image: Don Barclay
Emeli and Don met up earlier this year to write new music together. Image: Don Barclay

Don Barclay is preparing to take to the stage in Aberdeen for the first time in years – after going solo and writing new music with Emeli Sande.

The songwriter, who grew up in Insch, found success in the north-east with his band Daydream Frenzy before venturing into a solo career.

He made the move south to Kent in 2018 to be closer to the music scene in the capital and has released a number original songs under his own name.

His next single Holy Water will be available to stream from next month.

Daydream Frenzy
Don is pursuing a solo career after performing for years with his band. Image: Jade Esson Photography.

It was in his homeland of Aberdeenshire that Don’s love for music started – and where he has returned to write some of his new material.

The talented singer songwriter was only 12 when he started playing the drums which triggered a lifelong passion.

“I got a guitar a year later and it’s been music for me ever since,” he said. “My parents always encouraged me to do my creative thing.

“I used to play football and had other hobbies but music completely took over – I was obsessed.”

From Daydream Frenzy to Don Barclay

Don as a child holding his guitar
Don has loved music since he was a young boy living in Insch with his family. Image: Don Barclay.

Don was part of bands throughout his time at school – Insch Primary and then The Gordon Schools in Huntly – and formed Daydream Frenzy at 18.

With Fraser Henderson on bass and Hamish Gordon on drums, the local lads found success and fondly remembers playing to a sell out crowd at Downstairs.

They released their debut album, Pride and Wonder, in 2015 which got a nod of approval from a performer Don looked up to growing up – Tom DeLonge from Blink-182.

“That time with the band was really fun,” Don said. “It gave me that hunger, I couldn’t give it up. This is what I really enjoy doing.

“Coming from the high of performing in venues with the band and then starting to play again by myself was quite difficult.”

Daydream Frenzy
Daydream Frenzy released their debut album in 2015. Image: Supplied.

Emeli Sande helps reignite Don’s love of music

In the hopes of getting his “love for music” back, Don reached out to fellow Aberdeenshire singer Emeli Sande.

“I sent her one of my songs and she invited me to her studio in Alford in April,” he said.

“I sent across some ideas before we met and when I went to the studio she had all these lyrics laid out.

“We had a beautiful song-writing session together. It was incredible to see it all come together, and to see her work on something I’d written.

“It was eye-opening and reinstated my love of making music“.

Don Barclay and Emeli Sande
Don and Emeli Sande at her Aberdeenshire studio. Image: Don Barclay.

Hometown show and new music

One of the things Don and Emeli had in common with their songwriting was a focus on “storytelling”.

“I lost my dad, Dave, when I was 17, he had skin cancer, and then five months later my best friend died in a car accident.,” he shared.

“Two of the most important people in my life were gone but that did push me to follow my dreams.

“And those feelings are intertwined in my songs too. I try to be as honest as possible in my lyrics.”

Don Barclay on stage with guitar
Don Barclay performing on stage: Image: Don Barclay.

Don also teaches music performance at primary schools and provides private tuition on the side.

The rest of his time is spent writing songs – with four recently played on BBC Introducing – and playing open nights in and around London.

“You need to stand out as authentically as possible so being Scottish helps,” he added. “Having that in London is really good so I’ll often wear my kilt to perform.”

Don on stage
Don is playing an acoustic set at Drummonds this month. Image: Jade Esson Photography.

Later this month, Don will return to an Aberdeen stage for the first time in years to perform an acoustic set at Drummonds.

His former bandmates will also join him on stage at the Belmont Street venue for a few songs on August 10.

“I’m excited to be back,” he said.

“That coming home feeling is in my songs too. I write about growing up and past experiences, they’re definitely an influence.

“It’ll be nice to come home again”.

