‘She helped me rediscover my love of music’: Insch songwriter teams up with Emeli Sande on new material

Don Barclay is preparing to take to the stage in Aberdeen for the first time in years – after going solo and writing new music with Emeli Sande.

The songwriter, who grew up in Insch, found success in the north-east with his band Daydream Frenzy before venturing into a solo career.

He made the move south to Kent in 2018 to be closer to the music scene in the capital and has released a number original songs under his own name.

His next single Holy Water will be available to stream from next month.

It was in his homeland of Aberdeenshire that Don’s love for music started – and where he has returned to write some of his new material.

The talented singer songwriter was only 12 when he started playing the drums which triggered a lifelong passion.

“I got a guitar a year later and it’s been music for me ever since,” he said. “My parents always encouraged me to do my creative thing.

“I used to play football and had other hobbies but music completely took over – I was obsessed.”

From Daydream Frenzy to Don Barclay

Don was part of bands throughout his time at school – Insch Primary and then The Gordon Schools in Huntly – and formed Daydream Frenzy at 18.

With Fraser Henderson on bass and Hamish Gordon on drums, the local lads found success and fondly remembers playing to a sell out crowd at Downstairs.

They released their debut album, Pride and Wonder, in 2015 which got a nod of approval from a performer Don looked up to growing up – Tom DeLonge from Blink-182.

“That time with the band was really fun,” Don said. “It gave me that hunger, I couldn’t give it up. This is what I really enjoy doing.

“Coming from the high of performing in venues with the band and then starting to play again by myself was quite difficult.”

Emeli Sande helps reignite Don’s love of music

In the hopes of getting his “love for music” back, Don reached out to fellow Aberdeenshire singer Emeli Sande.

“I sent her one of my songs and she invited me to her studio in Alford in April,” he said.

“I sent across some ideas before we met and when I went to the studio she had all these lyrics laid out.

“We had a beautiful song-writing session together. It was incredible to see it all come together, and to see her work on something I’d written.

“It was eye-opening and reinstated my love of making music“.

Hometown show and new music

One of the things Don and Emeli had in common with their songwriting was a focus on “storytelling”.

“I lost my dad, Dave, when I was 17, he had skin cancer, and then five months later my best friend died in a car accident.,” he shared.

“Two of the most important people in my life were gone but that did push me to follow my dreams.

“And those feelings are intertwined in my songs too. I try to be as honest as possible in my lyrics.”

Don also teaches music performance at primary schools and provides private tuition on the side.

The rest of his time is spent writing songs – with four recently played on BBC Introducing – and playing open nights in and around London.

“You need to stand out as authentically as possible so being Scottish helps,” he added. “Having that in London is really good so I’ll often wear my kilt to perform.”

Later this month, Don will return to an Aberdeen stage for the first time in years to perform an acoustic set at Drummonds.

His former bandmates will also join him on stage at the Belmont Street venue for a few songs on August 10.

“I’m excited to be back,” he said.

“That coming home feeling is in my songs too. I write about growing up and past experiences, they’re definitely an influence.

“It’ll be nice to come home again”.