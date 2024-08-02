Aberdeen or Italy? We meet the man behind Torry’s famous garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen or Italy? We meet the man behind Torry’s famous garden

The homeowner says it reflects his personality.

Is this the most impressive garden in Torry? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

With its white ornate pots and miniature Roman statues, you might mistake it for the rustic streets of Italy.

But if you pinch yourself and look up at the grey clouds in the sky, you’ll soon be reminded that you are strolling through Aberdeen.

But it’s an easy mistake to make while passing this incredible garden in the south of Torry.

Have you seen this garden around Aberdeen? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The pots were made by the gardener’s father. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Passers-by often stop by and snap pictures, with the permission of its 80-year-old keeper.

The homeowner is a private man, and while he did not want to be named in this article, he agreed to tell The Press and Journal about his famous garden.

Hailing from Milan, he came to the Granite City with his parents following the end of World War 2.

When asked if he wanted to give his Aberdonian neighbours a taste of Italy with his garden – he responded “no, that’s just how I am.”

Italian garden runs in the family

Now living across the street from where his parents originally emigrated over 60 years ago, he has worked on the stunning display in between running his local laundrette business.

His aunt originally lived in what is now his home, but took it over after she was moved into care.

Most of the work occurred when he temporarily retired some years ago, but now back at work he maintains it the best he can.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you have been transported to Italy with this garden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The skilled gardener said: “I had my garden before, I had no idea how I managed while I was working the long hours.

“The Italian style wasn’t the plan, it’s just me as an Italian, it’s the same as my house.

“The pots were made by my father, he’d make them from the mould and then he’d paint them – and I would always ask for them for the garden. He sold most of the others.

“A lot of the statues are ordered in from Italy.

“It was a lot of work, the garden – it didn’t happen overnight.

“I’ve worked on it throughout the years.

“My son said it was ‘a bit over-the-top’ and I replied ‘well that’s just me!'”

“When I was younger I would always be wearing bright suits and everything – it’s just my personality.

The flowers showcase a wide variety of colours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But any spare time I had was spent in the garden.

“The neighbours all come and tell me the garden is lovely and they take pictures and so on.

“It happens all the time, but I just let them get on with it now.”

The story of the Torry Italian gardener

Away from gardening, Torry’s Italian gardener has lived a vibrant life.

He decided to go the distance in the laundry game when a “tall American fella” who owned the city’s old Imperial Hotel placed a big order for sheets.

He took a large crate of whisky as payment and decided to expand across the city afterwards.

His laundry empire expanded across Inverness, Aberdeen and Edinburgh and he even claims he was approached by the late Queen Elizabeth II for a laundry service.

Statues are imported from Italy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In addition, he also operated Francesca’s Dress Shop on Union Street at one time, with a litany of “pubs, hotels and restaurants” to his name during his time in business.

It earned him expensive holiday homes in the USA and a mansion in Banchory.

But he “lost it all” after he “branched out too far” – which resulted in him moving back to Torry across the road from where his parents once lived.

Now, he’s still rolling up his sleeves at his firm Silver City Laundry, which boasts a 24-hour factory in Altens.

He said: “I’ve been in business all of my life – in laundry and dry cleaning.

Neighbours “are always taking pictures.” Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We have a factory up in Altens – so I’m still working but I can’t do the hours I used to.

“It’s a 24-hour operation, I’m in about 1am until 6am, then come back to have my breakfast and then go back at 10am to see if everything okay.

“Then I attend to everything else.”

Torry gardener returns to roots

He then explained that his empire of laundry businesses “got away from him” and he “lost control”.

“The business just kept getting bigger and bigger,” he added.

“I moved to Banchory and got a big house, but I lost it and started again – it’s a long story!

“I just got away from me – once it gets so big it can run away from you. You’ve got to have control.

“That was my downfall.

“My family aren’t happy with me, they’re begging me to stop!”

Could this garden be up for grabs?

However, he may be looking for someone to take over his impressive garden and he is considering selling his home for somewhere with fewer stairs.

“I need to move because of the stairs,” he continued.

“I hate to say it but I am getting too old – even though I don’t admit it!

“My boys are always on to me about it asking me when I am going to move.

“I tell them ‘when I’m retired!'”

