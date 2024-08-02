Aberdeen or Italy? We meet the man behind Torry’s famous garden

With its white ornate pots and miniature Roman statues, you might mistake it for the rustic streets of Italy.

But if you pinch yourself and look up at the grey clouds in the sky, you’ll soon be reminded that you are strolling through Aberdeen.

But it’s an easy mistake to make while passing this incredible garden in the south of Torry.

Passers-by often stop by and snap pictures, with the permission of its 80-year-old keeper.

The homeowner is a private man, and while he did not want to be named in this article, he agreed to tell The Press and Journal about his famous garden.

Hailing from Milan, he came to the Granite City with his parents following the end of World War 2.

When asked if he wanted to give his Aberdonian neighbours a taste of Italy with his garden – he responded “no, that’s just how I am.”

Italian garden runs in the family

Now living across the street from where his parents originally emigrated over 60 years ago, he has worked on the stunning display in between running his local laundrette business.

His aunt originally lived in what is now his home, but took it over after she was moved into care.

Most of the work occurred when he temporarily retired some years ago, but now back at work he maintains it the best he can.

The skilled gardener said: “I had my garden before, I had no idea how I managed while I was working the long hours.

“The Italian style wasn’t the plan, it’s just me as an Italian, it’s the same as my house.

“The pots were made by my father, he’d make them from the mould and then he’d paint them – and I would always ask for them for the garden. He sold most of the others.

“A lot of the statues are ordered in from Italy.

“It was a lot of work, the garden – it didn’t happen overnight.

“I’ve worked on it throughout the years.

“My son said it was ‘a bit over-the-top’ and I replied ‘well that’s just me!'”

“When I was younger I would always be wearing bright suits and everything – it’s just my personality.

“But any spare time I had was spent in the garden.

“The neighbours all come and tell me the garden is lovely and they take pictures and so on.

“It happens all the time, but I just let them get on with it now.”

The story of the Torry Italian gardener

Away from gardening, Torry’s Italian gardener has lived a vibrant life.

He decided to go the distance in the laundry game when a “tall American fella” who owned the city’s old Imperial Hotel placed a big order for sheets.

He took a large crate of whisky as payment and decided to expand across the city afterwards.

His laundry empire expanded across Inverness, Aberdeen and Edinburgh and he even claims he was approached by the late Queen Elizabeth II for a laundry service.

In addition, he also operated Francesca’s Dress Shop on Union Street at one time, with a litany of “pubs, hotels and restaurants” to his name during his time in business.

It earned him expensive holiday homes in the USA and a mansion in Banchory.

But he “lost it all” after he “branched out too far” – which resulted in him moving back to Torry across the road from where his parents once lived.

Now, he’s still rolling up his sleeves at his firm Silver City Laundry, which boasts a 24-hour factory in Altens.

He said: “I’ve been in business all of my life – in laundry and dry cleaning.

“We have a factory up in Altens – so I’m still working but I can’t do the hours I used to.

“It’s a 24-hour operation, I’m in about 1am until 6am, then come back to have my breakfast and then go back at 10am to see if everything okay.

“Then I attend to everything else.”

Torry gardener returns to roots

He then explained that his empire of laundry businesses “got away from him” and he “lost control”.

“The business just kept getting bigger and bigger,” he added.

“I moved to Banchory and got a big house, but I lost it and started again – it’s a long story!

“I just got away from me – once it gets so big it can run away from you. You’ve got to have control.

“That was my downfall.

“My family aren’t happy with me, they’re begging me to stop!”

Could this garden be up for grabs?

However, he may be looking for someone to take over his impressive garden and he is considering selling his home for somewhere with fewer stairs.

“I need to move because of the stairs,” he continued.

“I hate to say it but I am getting too old – even though I don’t admit it!

“My boys are always on to me about it asking me when I am going to move.

“I tell them ‘when I’m retired!'”