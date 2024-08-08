Driver dies in A93 crash after Audi left road near A97 junction

A driver has died after the Audi he was driving left the A93 near Dinnet yesterday afternoon.

The 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction with the A97 Dinnet to Banff road at around 4:40pm.

A female passenger, 62, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where her condition was described by medical staff as “serious but stable”.

The Audi A5 driver has not been named.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell from the North East road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the crash.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact officers via 101 with reference 2702 of 7 August.