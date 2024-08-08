Ante Palaversa – a £6 million signing for Manchester City in 2019 – becomes Aberdeen’s fifth signing of the summer

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hopes new signing Ante Palaversa can make the most of his fresh start after becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

The Croatian youth international has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further two years from French club ES Troyes for an undisclosed fee.

Palaversa is awaiting a work permit before he can play for the Dons but manager Jimmy Thelin is delighted to have the 24-year-old midfielder, whose time in France was blighted by injury, on board.

Thelin said: “Ante is a player with a strong pedigree so we are delighted he has opted to join us at Aberdeen.

“He will bring real quality to our midfield options with his technical ability.

“He has had a frustrating period in the last 18 months however he is a player we believe has significant potential and we look forward to giving him the platform to rebuild his promising career.”

Palaversa, who came through the Hajduk Split youth academy, made his first team debut at the age of 18.

Manchester City signed the midfielder for £6million in January 2019 before loaning Palaversa back to Split to continue his development.

Following spells with KV Oostende and Getafe, the Croat returned to Belgium with KV Kortrijk on an 18-month loan deal where his displays earned him a move to French Ligue 1 club Troyes.

New Don relishing chance to prove himself

Having made the move to the Dons, the new arrival is looking forward to his new challenge in Scottish football.

He said: “I feel I need to take this opportunity at Aberdeen to prove myself and get my career back on track.

“I know it is a big club and having spoken to the manager I know we all want to deliver success.

“I’m a creative midfielder, I like to play football and I believe I will get my chance here.

“I want to do my best for myself, the team and the supporters.”

Palaversa’s path to Pittodrie has been an eventful one which has taken him from his homeland to Manchester, Belgium and France.

He hopes his new club can provide the platform he craves to prove himself.

Palaversa told RedTV: “Split was my childhood club and it was a dream to play for them.

“Since then I’ve been at a few clubs, had some injuries and less minutes than I would have liked so I am coming here wanting to prove myself.

“I’m mainly a number six but I can play number eight too. I see myself as a creative midfielder who likes the ball at their feet and wants to play football.

“I am here to prove myself first in training by being 100% and then we’ll see if I get my chance.”

New Don among friends in Scotland

Palaversa is a new face to Scottish football but he knows of the Dons from his time at Manchester City and will also have familiar faces for company both at the club and in Scotland.

He said: “I played with Pape Habib Gueye at Kortrijk and he’s a good player and I know Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United.

“I’m fit but I still need to do some training. I will wait for my chance but I’m in good shape. I want to do my best for the team, myself and the supporters.

“There are different styles of play in different countries but you adjust. I have experienced a lot in the last four years.

“I’ve always wanted to find a club where I can play well and have the best results.”

Having represented his country at under-21 level the new Don hopes his move to Aberdeen can help him realise his dream of representing his country.

He said: “Every Croatian boy wants to play for their country and that is my dream.

“We have football schools all around Croatia. The main sport is football.

“Making my debut at 18 was amazing, the best feeling ever. Every young guy at Split dreams of playing for Hajduk, so I made my wish come true.”