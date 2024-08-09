Popular Fraserburgh bistro shuts after going into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Fraserburgh bistro shuts after going into liquidation

Peartree Bistro was a family run restaurant located in the heart of Fraserburgh.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A popular seafood bistro in Fraserburgh has closed its doors.

The Peartree Bistro, located along the High Street in Aberdeenshire town, has gone into liquidation, according to a notice on public view at the restaurant.

The Peartree is owned by Aberdeenshire councillor Hamish Partridge, who opened the business in 2017.

Councillor Hamish Partridge who owns The Peartree Bistro. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

While serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Peartree was famous for its seafood boards, which featured mussels, calamari and langoustines depending on the day.

A notice placed on the restaurant’s window reads: “A public announcement cannot be made at this point. We are working through the voluntary liquidation legal process.

“Once this has concluded a public announcement will be made.

“As part of the legal voluntary liquidation process, we have been instructed to close doors and cease trading immediately,

“Sadly this was something that was out of hands.

“The business assets and everything in relation to trading is now currently under control of the liquidation company.

“More information to follow. Thank you.”

The Peartree Bistro in Fraserburgh has closed

The Peartree has a 4.5 average rating on TripAdvisor, which has stated the business is now closed.

A recent review from August 8 commented: “This Bistro is as good as it gets, there again last Saturday evening with friends and had an excellent dinner.

“Great starters of scallops & soup, lobster mains and one other main which escapes me, oh and managed a sweet, fabulous. A few drinks, including a couple of bottles of wine, very.

One of The Peartree’s famous seafood platters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The sad news is, we were told it was closing permanently the following evening Sunday and it has, due to lack of business, which is a terrible shame.

“We travelled all the way up from Laurencekirk picking up friends en route as we have done in the past. It a shame an establishment like this has closed.”

Owner Hamish Partridge left a comment on the review, writing: “Thank you for your extremely kind words we have appreciated your custom and your time travelling to us on a regular basis, it is with deep regret that we have had to close but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible to continue under the current financial conditions.

“Again thank you so much for the kind words and we will miss seeing you in the Peartree.”

Conversation