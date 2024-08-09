Popular Fraserburgh bistro shuts after going into liquidation

A popular seafood bistro in Fraserburgh has closed its doors.

The Peartree Bistro, located along the High Street in Aberdeenshire town, has gone into liquidation, according to a notice on public view at the restaurant.

The Peartree is owned by Aberdeenshire councillor Hamish Partridge, who opened the business in 2017.

While serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Peartree was famous for its seafood boards, which featured mussels, calamari and langoustines depending on the day.

A notice placed on the restaurant’s window reads: “A public announcement cannot be made at this point. We are working through the voluntary liquidation legal process.

“Once this has concluded a public announcement will be made.

“As part of the legal voluntary liquidation process, we have been instructed to close doors and cease trading immediately,

“Sadly this was something that was out of hands.

“The business assets and everything in relation to trading is now currently under control of the liquidation company.

“More information to follow. Thank you.”

The Peartree has a 4.5 average rating on TripAdvisor, which has stated the business is now closed.

A recent review from August 8 commented: “This Bistro is as good as it gets, there again last Saturday evening with friends and had an excellent dinner.

“Great starters of scallops & soup, lobster mains and one other main which escapes me, oh and managed a sweet, fabulous. A few drinks, including a couple of bottles of wine, very.

“The sad news is, we were told it was closing permanently the following evening Sunday and it has, due to lack of business, which is a terrible shame.

“We travelled all the way up from Laurencekirk picking up friends en route as we have done in the past. It a shame an establishment like this has closed.”

Owner Hamish Partridge left a comment on the review, writing: “Thank you for your extremely kind words we have appreciated your custom and your time travelling to us on a regular basis, it is with deep regret that we have had to close but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible to continue under the current financial conditions.

“Again thank you so much for the kind words and we will miss seeing you in the Peartree.”