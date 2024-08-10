Cults pet shop owner thanks those who rushed to help after car crashed into storefront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults pet shop owner thanks those who rushed to help after car crashed into storefront

Emergency services were called to Pet Arc in Cults on Friday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Broken storefront in Cults
The storefront of Pet Arc was heavily damaged in the crash. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The owner of a pet shop in Cults has thanked the community and emergency services who rushed to help when a car crashed into his storefront.

The incident took place at Pet Arc, located at The Courtyard shops, at about 10.30am on Friday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all dispatched to the scene where the storefront was heavily damaged by the impact.

The family-run business, which offers quality grooming and pet supplies, opened its doors in December.

Owner Anthony Reilly has said he can’t thank everyone who helped in the aftermath of the incident enough.

Pet Arc broken door and windows
The door and windows have been damaged. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It was a complete accident and thankfully no-one was hurt,” he told The Press and Journal.

“The emergency services were absolutely great in response.

“We’ve also had messages from friends and customers offering to help us clean up the mess, I couldn’t thank them enough.”

Emergency services rush to Pet Arc in Cults

There was a significant emergency response at Pet Arc on Friday morning but Anthony shared it was a local driver instructor who was there first to help.

“I’d also like to thank Jonathan Park,” he said. “He was first on the scene and was such a massive help.”

Incident response unit in Cults
Emergency services arriving at the scene in Cults. Image: Supplied.

The entrance door was taken off its hinges and the glass panels of the windows were broken.

The fire service deployed four appliances, a heavy rescue unit and a command support unit to the scene.

Officers and paramedics, who treated and released one patient, were also in attendance.

Once the emergency services assessed the situation, glazing experts and engineers stepped in to make the area safe.

“Crest Glazing were brilliant at their job,” Anthony added. “And so was Charlie from Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN).”

Engineers outside Cults shop
Engineers working at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘Looking forward’ to welcoming back customers

Anthony shared the shop is now “safe and secure” but it could take a few more weeks to get a new shopfront fitted.

He is hopeful the store will be able to reopen to customers this weekend.

He added: “Our shop is now temporarily water tight.

“We will be in today to do a final clean up of the shop and hope to be open again this Sunday with business as usual.

“I want to say thank you to the community of Cults and the wider area of Aberdeen who support our family business.

“We look forward to seeing them again tomorrow and into the future.”

A car crashed into a pet shop in Cults. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Anthony also sent his “best wishes” to the driver and the passenger who were in the car involved.

“I hope they are ok, they were so apologetic about the incident but accidents do happen sometimes,” he said.

“Nobody was hurt so it was all good.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, August 9, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a building in North Deeside Road, Cults.

“There are no reported injuries.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A fire has happened on Westburn Drive.
Seven fire crews tackle blaze at house on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
Driven grouse shooting: 'No place in modern society', or a vital tradition? Locals have…
The Co-op is fighting plans for a new Stonehaven Tesco.
Supermarket wars: Co-op AND Morrisons landowner fighting to stop rival Stonehaven Tesco opening
Iain Aitken and his white Ford car. Image: Supplied Iain Aitken.
Driver shares harrowing details of injuries after A920 horror crash
Food trucks on Beach Esplanade
Readers React: Food trucks create 'buzz' at Aberdeen beach - but are there now…
7
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cults toy shop owner 'sad to see Post Office go' as closing date announced
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
Breaking news graphic
Two vehicles involved in crash near Strachan
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.
£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen's 'most sought after addresses' hits the market

Conversation