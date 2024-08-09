Car crashes into Cults pet shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car crashes into Cults pet shop

Pictures show damage to shop front after incident off North Deeside Road.

By Ross Hempseed
A car has crashed into a pet shop in Cults. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A car has crashed into a pet shop in Cults. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A car has crashed into a pet shop in Cults.

Police, fire and ambulance were all deployed to scene of the incident just off North Deeside Road.

The front door and windows of Pet Arc have been heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

The shop front has been heavily damaged. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Friday, August 9.

Pet Arc is located at the back of The Courtyard, a small group of shops on North Deeside Road in the centre of Cults.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident. Image: Supplied.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed four appliances, a heavy rescue unit and a command support unit to the scene, to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire service left the scene at 12pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, August 9, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a building in North Deeside Road, Cults.

“There are no reported injuries.

“Officers are in attendance.”

An SAS spokesperson added: ““We received a call at 10.28am to attend a road traffic collision on North Deeside Road, Cults.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One patient was treated and released on scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation