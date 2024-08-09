Car crashes into Cults pet shop

A car has crashed into a pet shop in Cults.

Police, fire and ambulance were all deployed to scene of the incident just off North Deeside Road.

The front door and windows of Pet Arc have been heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Friday, August 9.

Pet Arc is located at the back of The Courtyard, a small group of shops on North Deeside Road in the centre of Cults.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed four appliances, a heavy rescue unit and a command support unit to the scene, to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire service left the scene at 12pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, August 9, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a building in North Deeside Road, Cults.

“There are no reported injuries.

“Officers are in attendance.”

An SAS spokesperson added: ““We received a call at 10.28am to attend a road traffic collision on North Deeside Road, Cults.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One patient was treated and released on scene.”

