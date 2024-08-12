Aberdeen skyline fills with smoke as crews battle blaze at Stoneywood Mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen skyline fills with smoke as crews battle blaze at Stoneywood Mill

Police warn residents in the area to close all windows and doors.

By Ross Hempseed & Chris Cromar
Smoke billowing from a fire at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Smoke billowing from a fire at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Emergency services have raced to a fire at the abandoned Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn this morning.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the building from across the Granite City and police have warned nearby residents to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

Reports were received of a fire ongoing at the building which has been disused for years after the mill went into administration in September 2022.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out just before 9am on Monday, August 12.

Eight appliances are on scene, with crews battling the flames in the rain.

A fire spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.53am on Monday, 12 August to reports of a building fire on Stoneywood Terrace in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised eight fire engines and a height appliance to the scene.

“There are no casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”

Emergency services at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit is also on scene as well as police officers.

Images show thick black smoke billowing out across the surrounding area, which could be seen as far as Great Northern Road.

A police spokesperson said: “As a precaution, local residents are asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke while the fire service deal with the incident.”

Crews on scene to help tackle the flames. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

One eyewitness was out collecting litter when he smelled smoke.

He said: “I noticed the smell of smoke and kept my distance. It smells like rubbish.”

Staff at the nearby BP’s North Sea HQ were unaffected by the fire with a spokesperson confirming it was “business as usual”.

It is unknown the severity of the fire at this time.Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police officers and Dorothy Bothwell as the Cafe 52 pavilion demolition scheme progresses.
Demolition crews AND police arrive at Cafe 52 as pavilion set to be dismantled
Christopher Barron admitted uploading indecent images of children.
Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed
Aberdeen City Council has put on a warning after the flood alert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen braced for heavy rain as flood alerts issued across north and north-east
Aberdeen from above.
Revealed: Who owes the most as Aberdeen's unpaid council tax bills near £100m
5
The power tower would be at the new Ellon base of Film-Ocean
120ft power tower 'could become new Ellon landmark' as subsea firm spends £6m on…
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to 'child'
Anti-racism campaigners at the Castlegate
Anti-racism campaigners gather in Aberdeen for peaceful protest
13
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood awaits sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Insch man's horrific sex assault on woman captured on petcam
Union Street where a serious assault took place on Saturday night.
Man, 31, hospitalised after attack on Union Street

Conversation