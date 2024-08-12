Aberdeen skyline fills with smoke as crews battle blaze at Stoneywood Mill

Emergency services have raced to a fire at the abandoned Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn this morning.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the building from across the Granite City and police have warned nearby residents to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

Reports were received of a fire ongoing at the building which has been disused for years after the mill went into administration in September 2022.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out just before 9am on Monday, August 12.

Eight appliances are on scene, with crews battling the flames in the rain.

A fire spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.53am on Monday, 12 August to reports of a building fire on Stoneywood Terrace in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised eight fire engines and a height appliance to the scene.

“There are no casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit is also on scene as well as police officers.

Images show thick black smoke billowing out across the surrounding area, which could be seen as far as Great Northern Road.

A police spokesperson said: “As a precaution, local residents are asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke while the fire service deal with the incident.”

One eyewitness was out collecting litter when he smelled smoke.

He said: “I noticed the smell of smoke and kept my distance. It smells like rubbish.”

Staff at the nearby BP’s North Sea HQ were unaffected by the fire with a spokesperson confirming it was “business as usual”.

It is unknown the severity of the fire at this time.Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

