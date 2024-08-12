Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona ‘revealed’ as Aberdeen set to land record windfall

Aberdeen will reportedly land a club record £7million for the transfer of Bojan Miovski as the star striker closes in on a move to Girona.

North Macedonia international Miovski is set to jet out to Spain to finalise the move to the Spanish La Liga club.

It is understood the transfer could be completed within the next 48 hours.

Miovski bade an emotional farewell to Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 Premiership defeat of St Mirren on Sunday.

The striker was a substitute, but boss Jimmy Thelin introduced Miovski late on so he could say goodbye to the Red Army.

It is reported that Girona’s package to land the 25-year-old striker could be worth £7m.

The previous club record fee was £4.2m (rising to £6.5m with add-ons) for right-back Calvin Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool in 2022.

Girona have already qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in La Liga last season.

Spanish club Espanyol made an unsuccessful bid for Miovski, and there was also interest from Italian clubs Genoa and Bologna.

Miovski was signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022 for £535,000.

The striker has scored 44 goals in 97 games for the Dons.