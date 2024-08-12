Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona ‘revealed’ as Aberdeen set to land record windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona ‘revealed’ as Aberdeen set to land record windfall

Champions League bound La Liga club Girona are closing in on the the signing of Aberdeen star striker Miovski

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will reportedly land a club record £7million for the transfer of Bojan Miovski as the star striker closes in on a move to Girona.

North Macedonia international Miovski is set to jet out to Spain to finalise the move to the Spanish La Liga club.

It is understood the transfer could be completed within the next 48 hours.

Miovski bade an emotional farewell to Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 Premiership defeat of St Mirren on Sunday.

The striker was a substitute, but boss Jimmy Thelin introduced Miovski late on so he could say goodbye to the Red Army.

It is reported that Girona’s package to land the 25-year-old striker could be worth £7m.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS

The previous club record fee was £4.2m (rising to £6.5m with add-ons) for right-back Calvin Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool in 2022.

Girona have already qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in La Liga last season.

Spanish club Espanyol made an unsuccessful bid for Miovski, and there was also interest from Italian clubs Genoa and Bologna.

Miovski was signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022 for £535,000.

The striker has scored 44 goals in 97 games for the Dons.

More from Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: He's not a winger, he's not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes - and Aberdeen player trading success…
Bojan Miovski gets emotional as he says goodbye to the Aberdeen fans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin's praise for emotional Bojan Miovski
How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how…
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must hold their nerve over Bojan Miovski transfer fee
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris running with the ball against St Johnstone in Monday's Premiership victory. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicky Devlin: Shayden Morris a 'threat' to every team Aberdeen play as rivals 'don't…
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out 'noise', Topi Keskinen link and…
HJK's Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen closing in on HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New manager Colin Bell leading a culture change at Aberdeen FC Women - including…
3
A Scotland rugby fan enjoys a game at Murrayfield while drinking a beer. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Scottish football must exercise caution if they opt to lift the ban…
3

Conversation