Aberdeen shoppers given chance to win Cheesey Pasta signed by Gary: Tank Commander

What is better than a box of Cheesey Pasta? A box signed by Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander of course.

With “Checkout Comedy” coming to the Lidl branch on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road, 50 lucky fans of the character played by Greg McHugh – will be able to get their hands on the Kraft staple.

To get the exclusive gift, people will have to advance with haste, as only the first 50 listeners at the Tullos store will get their hands on the pasta signed by TV squaddie Gary McLintoch.

The audio will be heard by “troops” shopping in-store from this Saturday to Tuesday next week (August 20).

Billed as a “world-first“, the listening experience is an audio monologue of the Gary: Tank Commander’s shopping mission rolled out in Lidl stores via wear-while-you-shop Bluetooth headphones.

This pre-recorded 15 minute audio event promises to add 100% more laughs to the weekly shop.

As well as the Lidl at Tullos, the Bafta award winner will be heard at stores in Inverness and Dundee.

Later this year, Gary: Tank Commander actor and writer McHugh will star in the panto at His Majesty’s Theatre.