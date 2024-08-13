Aberdeen shoppers given chance to win Cheesey Pasta signed by Gary: Tank Commander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen shoppers given chance to win Cheesey Pasta signed by Gary: Tank Commander

Only 50 are available at Lidl Torry.

By Chris Cromar
Gary: Tank Commander.
50 Cheesey Pastas signed by Gary: Tank Commander are up for grabs. Image: Lidl.

What is better than a box of Cheesey Pasta? A box signed by Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander of course.

With “Checkout Comedy” coming to the Lidl branch on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road, 50 lucky fans of the character played by Greg McHugh – will be able to get their hands on the Kraft staple.

To get the exclusive gift, people will have to advance with haste, as only the first 50 listeners at the Tullos store will get their hands on the pasta signed by TV squaddie Gary McLintoch.

Gary: Tank Commander.
Gary: Tank Commander will be entertaining shoppers at Lidl’s Wellington Road store in Aberdeen. Image: Lidl.

The audio will be heard by “troops” shopping in-store from this Saturday to Tuesday next week (August 20).

Billed as a “world-first“, the listening experience is an audio monologue of the Gary: Tank Commander’s shopping mission rolled out in Lidl stores via wear-while-you-shop Bluetooth headphones.

This pre-recorded 15 minute audio event promises to add 100% more laughs to the weekly shop.

Gary: Tank Commander.
Gary: Tank Commander performed in last year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

As well as the Lidl at Tullos, the Bafta award winner will be heard at stores in Inverness and Dundee.

Later this year, Gary: Tank Commander actor and writer McHugh will star in the panto at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Conversation