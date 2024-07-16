Gary: Tank Commander to entertain shoppers at Aberdeen Lidl store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary: Tank Commander to entertain shoppers at Aberdeen Lidl store

The budget supermarket is bringing 'checkout comedy' to the Granite City.

By Chris Cromar
Gary: Tank Commander.
Gary: Tank Commander will be entertaining shoppers at a Lidl store in Aberdeen. Image: Lidl.

Lidl has teamed up with Gary: Tank Commander to bring Aberdeen shoppers ‘checkout comedy’ this summer.

The budget supermarket’s Tullos (Wellington Road) branch, on Greenwell Road, will be the only Granite City shop offering a ‘world-first listening experience’ next month.

Customers will enjoy an in-store audio performance from the nation’s favourite perma-tanned Scottish squaddie Gary McLintoch between 10am and 8pm from August 17 – 20.

Greg McHugh.
Greg McHugh will be back in this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre after starring last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The role will be reprised by actor and writer Greg McHugh, who will star in this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Gary will be “swapping the barracks for boot-stomping antics in the middle aisle as he offers a side-splitting monologue of his shopping mission.”

It will see the character offer his unique take on the trials, tribulations and “radge” wee quirks of going to the supermarket.

 

‘Nuvur play decent music in the shoaps’

On announcing the partnership, Gary said: “Hiya. Ken that way they the nuvur play decent music in the shoaps? Well I came up wi’ this idea for them tae play me.

“Um no singing but I um talking so aye, come listen tae me givin you tips on how to shoap like Gary n you’ll definitely huv a Lidl laugh along the way.

“Oh Gary that is an amazin joke. Thanks Gary, you’re pure welcome Gary.”

