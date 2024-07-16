Gary: Tank Commander to entertain shoppers at Aberdeen Lidl store

Lidl has teamed up with Gary: Tank Commander to bring Aberdeen shoppers ‘checkout comedy’ this summer.

The budget supermarket’s Tullos (Wellington Road) branch, on Greenwell Road, will be the only Granite City shop offering a ‘world-first listening experience’ next month.

Customers will enjoy an in-store audio performance from the nation’s favourite perma-tanned Scottish squaddie Gary McLintoch between 10am and 8pm from August 17 – 20.

The role will be reprised by actor and writer Greg McHugh, who will star in this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Gary will be “swapping the barracks for boot-stomping antics in the middle aisle as he offers a side-splitting monologue of his shopping mission.”

It will see the character offer his unique take on the trials, tribulations and “radge” wee quirks of going to the supermarket.

‘Nuvur play decent music in the shoaps’

On announcing the partnership, Gary said: “Hiya. Ken that way they the nuvur play decent music in the shoaps? Well I came up wi’ this idea for them tae play me.

“Um no singing but I um talking so aye, come listen tae me givin you tips on how to shoap like Gary n you’ll definitely huv a Lidl laugh along the way.

“Oh Gary that is an amazin joke. Thanks Gary, you’re pure welcome Gary.”