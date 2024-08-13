Balmedie ‘legend’ is star guest at P&J Live’s 5th birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Balmedie ‘legend’ is star guest at P&J Live’s 5th birthday bash

Bill Murray has raised more than £1million for Balmedie Leisure Centre in his retirement.

Bill planted a tree at the P&J Live today to mark the venue's fifth birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Bill Murray has spent his retirement improving local facilities in Balmedie, and creating spaces where children with additional needs can thrive.

But for once, all focus was on the 72-year-old as he played a special role at P&J Live’s fifth birthday celebrations today.

Bill, who is Balmedie Leisure Centre’s chairman, has raised more than £1 million for the Eigie Road facility over two decades.

During this time, he has has helped raise funds for football pitches, a new coffee shop and a brand new accessible playpark, which benefits children with additional needs.

Bill is ‘community champion’. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He joined the centre’s committee after his wife began working there in 2001, and he was asked to help set up events.

He worked his way up to chairman – and is branded a Balmedie “legend”.

Now, his achievements have been marked after winning the title of ‘Community Champion’ in a Press and Journal competition.

Bill won the vote of readers after being nominated by his granddaughter Sophie.

‘I thought tree planting was for royalty!’

Today, he was joined by Lord Provost David Cameron and P&J editor Craig Walker to plant trees outside of the P&J Live.

At the planting ceremony, Bill said he had an “absolutely fantastic day”.

“It was very informal, everyone was so friendly,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had to plant a tree – I though that was reserved for royalty to be honest!”

Bill was joined by P&J Live’s David MacPhail, left, Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron, Community Champion William Murray, Baker Hughes’ Chloe Cruden and Aberdeen Journals’ Craig Walker. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bill ‘humbled by award’

Bill was unaware of his nomination until granddaughter Sophie told he had won.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the recognition,” he added.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 24 years, and I very seldom get recognition – so it was really nice.

“It’s not something that you ever look for.”

A large crowd gathered to see the ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Difference to community ‘makes it all worth it’

Bill worked at BT for more than 40 years, but says he is busier now than he ever was while working full-time.

The fruits of his labour at the Balmedie centre include creating inclusive play areas and classes.

He says the smiles on the kids and parent’s faces “make it all worth it”.

“When you see these kids and their parents, you think ‘wow’. We had a lady crying in the car park after (a class) because her kid had never been taken care of like this,” he said.

“Now we can’t keep her away from the centre, and it’s all for free. It really makes me emotional when you see it.”

Bill’s family said he more than deserved it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘He totally deserves it’

Granddaughter Sophie McClean, 26, nominated Bill after she felt that he needed more recognition.

She immediately thought of her beloved grandad after reading about the scheme in The Press and Journal.

She said: “We have said for a long time, my grandad deserves a pat on the back.

“He has been part of the leisure centre for over 24 years, starting as a committee member and now he is the chairman.

“He has been retired for a few years now but I think he now works harder than he ever did in his full time job.

“I think it is something that really means a lot to him and we see the strain that it sometimes takes on him.

“We call him a Balmedie legend in our family – he would do anything for anyone.”

 

 

Conversation