Balmedie ‘legend’ is star guest at P&J Live’s 5th birthday bash

Bill Murray has spent his retirement improving local facilities in Balmedie, and creating spaces where children with additional needs can thrive.

But for once, all focus was on the 72-year-old as he played a special role at P&J Live’s fifth birthday celebrations today.

Bill, who is Balmedie Leisure Centre’s chairman, has raised more than £1 million for the Eigie Road facility over two decades.

During this time, he has has helped raise funds for football pitches, a new coffee shop and a brand new accessible playpark, which benefits children with additional needs.

He joined the centre’s committee after his wife began working there in 2001, and he was asked to help set up events.

He worked his way up to chairman – and is branded a Balmedie “legend”.

Now, his achievements have been marked after winning the title of ‘Community Champion’ in a Press and Journal competition.

Bill won the vote of readers after being nominated by his granddaughter Sophie.

‘I thought tree planting was for royalty!’

Today, he was joined by Lord Provost David Cameron and P&J editor Craig Walker to plant trees outside of the P&J Live.

At the planting ceremony, Bill said he had an “absolutely fantastic day”.

“It was very informal, everyone was so friendly,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had to plant a tree – I though that was reserved for royalty to be honest!”

Bill ‘humbled by award’

Bill was unaware of his nomination until granddaughter Sophie told he had won.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the recognition,” he added.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 24 years, and I very seldom get recognition – so it was really nice.

“It’s not something that you ever look for.”

Difference to community ‘makes it all worth it’

Bill worked at BT for more than 40 years, but says he is busier now than he ever was while working full-time.

The fruits of his labour at the Balmedie centre include creating inclusive play areas and classes.

He says the smiles on the kids and parent’s faces “make it all worth it”.

“When you see these kids and their parents, you think ‘wow’. We had a lady crying in the car park after (a class) because her kid had never been taken care of like this,” he said.

“Now we can’t keep her away from the centre, and it’s all for free. It really makes me emotional when you see it.”

‘He totally deserves it’

Granddaughter Sophie McClean, 26, nominated Bill after she felt that he needed more recognition.

She immediately thought of her beloved grandad after reading about the scheme in The Press and Journal.

She said: “We have said for a long time, my grandad deserves a pat on the back.

“He has been part of the leisure centre for over 24 years, starting as a committee member and now he is the chairman.

“He has been retired for a few years now but I think he now works harder than he ever did in his full time job.

“I think it is something that really means a lot to him and we see the strain that it sometimes takes on him.

“We call him a Balmedie legend in our family – he would do anything for anyone.”