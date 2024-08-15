‘Pride, satisfaction – and pain’: Cove runner given ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to run Paris Olympic Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pride, satisfaction – and pain’: Cove runner given ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to run Paris Olympic Marathon

Matthew Hodkinson was one of 20,000 amateur runners selected to take part.

By Graham Fleming
Matthew prepared for 24 months to be part of the Paris Olympics.
A runner from Cove has opened up on his “once in a lifetime” experience taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Marathon.

Matthew Hodkinson won the “unbelievable” opportunity to line up alongside world-class athletes on Saturday.

It was the first time in Olympic history that amateurs were given the opportunity.

The 35-year-old earned his place by entering into a public ballot of more than 40,000 amateur runners from 127 countries.

Aberdeen runner Matthew said the experience was “amazing”.

Matthew had to “remain active” over 24 months and accumulate 10,000 ‘Olympic points’ to qualify, running more than 10 kilometres per day in preparation.

He said he felt “amazing” when he learned he was going to be one of the 20,000 taking part.

He set off from the starting point just hours after Olympians had finished their earlier race.

The oil company co-ordinator posted an impressive time of three hours, four minutes and 33 seconds.

Grateful for unique Olympic experience

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he was so grateful for the experience.

He said: “The experience was amazing, it was similar crowd that you would see at the London Marathon – a real party atmosphere.

“I’m happy with my time – I never take anything for granted.

“The time that I have got, I know that I will look back in 10 or 20 years time and I’ll appreciate it more than I do know so I try not to get hung up on times.

“I would have liked to go a bit faster, but there is so much unpredictable variables in it.

“It’s really a once in a lifetime experience and I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do it.”

He is always supported by wife Abbi and daughter, Millie.

Despite the enormity of the occasion, Matthew said he tried to focus on the task at hand instead of the roaring crowds and TV cameras at the worldwide event.

He added: “I’m a runner who doesn’t really embrace the crowd as much as others.

“I really enjoyed the crowd here though and felt myself just naturally smiling through this one.

“There was runners there from all four corners of the world, it was just superb.

“When I crossed the finish line, there was just this incredible sense of achievement  that’s probably the most addictive part of running marathons.

“Just pride and satisfaction… and also pain.”

Matthew got taste for running during Covid

Matthew explained how he got into marathon running as a hobby through Covid, and has since run the prestigious London and Manchester marathons.

He was introduced to the Aberdeen Metro Running Club by a friend, where he runs upwards of 10k each day now as a member, in-between family life with two children Millie, 6, Myles, 2, and wife Abbi.

“I have always had an interest in fitness and wellbeing, but I got into running and gradually enjoyed it more and more,” he continued.

Matthew has taken on challenges such as the London Marathon in his time as a runner.

“From there I just did the typical progression of 5ks into 10ks to half-marathons.

“But when it got into Covid I found myself just running further and further – organically, I was almost at that marathon distance

“And then once you get a taste of the competition, it just grips you from there, and I’ve been a keen marathoner from there.”

Matthew is now setting his sights on a further marathon taking place in Rotterdam in the coming months – after he recovers from his Paris jaunt.

