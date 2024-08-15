‘Pride, satisfaction – and pain’: Cove runner given ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to run Paris Olympic Marathon

A runner from Cove has opened up on his “once in a lifetime” experience taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Marathon.

Matthew Hodkinson won the “unbelievable” opportunity to line up alongside world-class athletes on Saturday.

It was the first time in Olympic history that amateurs were given the opportunity.

The 35-year-old earned his place by entering into a public ballot of more than 40,000 amateur runners from 127 countries.

Matthew had to “remain active” over 24 months and accumulate 10,000 ‘Olympic points’ to qualify, running more than 10 kilometres per day in preparation.

He said he felt “amazing” when he learned he was going to be one of the 20,000 taking part.

He set off from the starting point just hours after Olympians had finished their earlier race.

The oil company co-ordinator posted an impressive time of three hours, four minutes and 33 seconds.

Grateful for unique Olympic experience

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he was so grateful for the experience.

He said: “The experience was amazing, it was similar crowd that you would see at the London Marathon – a real party atmosphere.

“I’m happy with my time – I never take anything for granted.

“The time that I have got, I know that I will look back in 10 or 20 years time and I’ll appreciate it more than I do know so I try not to get hung up on times.

“I would have liked to go a bit faster, but there is so much unpredictable variables in it.

“It’s really a once in a lifetime experience and I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do it.”

Despite the enormity of the occasion, Matthew said he tried to focus on the task at hand instead of the roaring crowds and TV cameras at the worldwide event.

He added: “I’m a runner who doesn’t really embrace the crowd as much as others.

“I really enjoyed the crowd here though and felt myself just naturally smiling through this one.

“There was runners there from all four corners of the world, it was just superb.

“When I crossed the finish line, there was just this incredible sense of achievement that’s probably the most addictive part of running marathons.

“Just pride and satisfaction… and also pain.”

Matthew got taste for running during Covid

Matthew explained how he got into marathon running as a hobby through Covid, and has since run the prestigious London and Manchester marathons.

He was introduced to the Aberdeen Metro Running Club by a friend, where he runs upwards of 10k each day now as a member, in-between family life with two children Millie, 6, Myles, 2, and wife Abbi.

“I have always had an interest in fitness and wellbeing, but I got into running and gradually enjoyed it more and more,” he continued.

“From there I just did the typical progression of 5ks into 10ks to half-marathons.

“But when it got into Covid I found myself just running further and further – organically, I was almost at that marathon distance

“And then once you get a taste of the competition, it just grips you from there, and I’ve been a keen marathoner from there.”

Matthew is now setting his sights on a further marathon taking place in Rotterdam in the coming months – after he recovers from his Paris jaunt.