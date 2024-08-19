Tracker leads cops to stash of motorbikes and drugs at Deeside Farm

Two men are due to appear in court after drugs were seized from a farm at Blairs.

Police were investigating the theft of a motorbike when they made the discovery at the weekend.

The black Triumph Street Triple motorbike was reported missing from Morrison Street in Edinburgh on Friday.

The next day, officers were able to follow a tracker to trace the bike in the north-east.

At the farm, they also discovered six other suspected stolen motorbikes, as well as a quantity of drugs and £10,000 in cash.

A 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have now been arrested and charged with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “These types of crimes are not victimless. Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from our communities.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact police on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”