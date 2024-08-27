Exclusive: Westburn Park cafe and gym spending plan could be ‘game changer’ for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Westburn Park cafe and gym spending plan could be ‘game changer’ for Aberdeen

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop lifts the lid on plans to revitalise Westburn Park.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to open a cafe and gym in the Westburn Park bowling pavilion, currently branded Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to open a cafe and gym in the Westburn Park bowling pavilion, currently branded Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Plans to bring life back to Westburn Park with new sports facilities could prove a “game changer” for the whole of Aberdeen, it’s been claimed.

Sport Aberdeen is eyeing up investment despite the tightening of Aberdeen City Council’s purse strings, and has issued a stark warning: doing nothing risks Westburn Park being left to “crumble”.

Proposals, some way off being finalised, include a canopy being fitted over the outdoor tennis courts and spending on “significant repairs” for the indoor courts too.

The gains will not only be sporting if work does go ahead, with the scheme being brought forward to help the park “thrive again”.

Cafe and gym plans for Westburn Park bowling pavilion

The charity’s chief executive Keith Heslop has lifted the lid on his exciting plans to make more of the Westburn bowling pavilion in the park too.

Bosses at the city council’s arms-length leisure operator also want to fit out the inside of the building with a gym.

Could the bowling pavilion at Westburn Park soon be kitted out like Sport Aberdeen's other Get Active centres across the city? Image: Sport Aberdeen
Could the bowling pavilion at Westburn Park soon be kitted out like Sport Aberdeen’s other Get Active centres across the city? Image: Sport Aberdeen

The hall inside the building – currently known at Get Active at Westburn – is being used for group exercise sessions.

But Sport Aberdeen sees a future for the site as a more kitted out gym, with a food and drink offering too.

At this time, it is understood to be envisaged as a cafe, smaller but similar to the operation at Hazlehead Park.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to make another raft of improvements at the Aberdeen Tennis Centre in Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to make another raft of improvements at the Aberdeen Tennis Centre in Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Mr Heslop says: “We are looking at options just now to figure out what makes sense and what we can afford.

“And then we will look at how we can implement the plan with the limited financial resources available.

“But I think it would be a game changer for the city, certainly it’ll be a game changer for Westburn Park and those who work or live in the neighbourhood.”

‘If we do nothing, Westburn Park will continue to crumble’

The park’s bowling green has in recent years hosted top level competitions including world and national championships.

And the tennis centre has recently benefitted from big investment, with a revamp of the outdoor surfaces and the opening of padel tennis courts last May.

The canopy proposed for the outdoor courts is thought to be similar to the one already erected over the padel enclosures.

But Mr Heslop believes still more can – and must – be made of the sporting facilities in Westburn Park as a whole.

Cash-strapped Aberdeen City Council is unlikely to be handing out huge sums towards such a scheme.

Lawn Tennis Association president Sandi Proctor with Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson at the charity's padel court, which opened last May at Westburn tennis centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lawn Tennis Association president Sandi Proctor with Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson at the charity’s padel court, which opened last May at Westburn Park’s tennis centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sport Aberdeen has already begun sounding out sporting organisations like the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which has helped with previous upgrades.

However, it’s understood council funding will be sought for the work, which would allow the outdoor courts to be used all year, and secure the future of the indoor tennis centre too.

Mr Heslop tells us: “The indoor tennis centre’s courts are really good just now but we can take it up a level and make Westburn Park thriving again.

“If we do nothing there, the tennis centre will shut and we will lose the investment from LTA and the Westburn Park centre will continue to crumble.

“That’s why Sport Aberdeen will push for this to be turned into something more.”

Conversation