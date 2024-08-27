Exclusive: Westburn Park cafe and gym spending plan could be ‘game changer’ for Aberdeen

Plans to bring life back to Westburn Park with new sports facilities could prove a “game changer” for the whole of Aberdeen, it’s been claimed.

Sport Aberdeen is eyeing up investment despite the tightening of Aberdeen City Council’s purse strings, and has issued a stark warning: doing nothing risks Westburn Park being left to “crumble”.

Proposals, some way off being finalised, include a canopy being fitted over the outdoor tennis courts and spending on “significant repairs” for the indoor courts too.

The gains will not only be sporting if work does go ahead, with the scheme being brought forward to help the park “thrive again”.

Cafe and gym plans for Westburn Park bowling pavilion

The charity’s chief executive Keith Heslop has lifted the lid on his exciting plans to make more of the Westburn bowling pavilion in the park too.

Bosses at the city council’s arms-length leisure operator also want to fit out the inside of the building with a gym.

The hall inside the building – currently known at Get Active at Westburn – is being used for group exercise sessions.

But Sport Aberdeen sees a future for the site as a more kitted out gym, with a food and drink offering too.

At this time, it is understood to be envisaged as a cafe, smaller but similar to the operation at Hazlehead Park.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Mr Heslop says: “We are looking at options just now to figure out what makes sense and what we can afford.

“And then we will look at how we can implement the plan with the limited financial resources available.

“But I think it would be a game changer for the city, certainly it’ll be a game changer for Westburn Park and those who work or live in the neighbourhood.”

‘If we do nothing, Westburn Park will continue to crumble’

The park’s bowling green has in recent years hosted top level competitions including world and national championships.

And the tennis centre has recently benefitted from big investment, with a revamp of the outdoor surfaces and the opening of padel tennis courts last May.

The canopy proposed for the outdoor courts is thought to be similar to the one already erected over the padel enclosures.

But Mr Heslop believes still more can – and must – be made of the sporting facilities in Westburn Park as a whole.

Cash-strapped Aberdeen City Council is unlikely to be handing out huge sums towards such a scheme.

Sport Aberdeen has already begun sounding out sporting organisations like the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which has helped with previous upgrades.

However, it’s understood council funding will be sought for the work, which would allow the outdoor courts to be used all year, and secure the future of the indoor tennis centre too.

Mr Heslop tells us: “The indoor tennis centre’s courts are really good just now but we can take it up a level and make Westburn Park thriving again.

“If we do nothing there, the tennis centre will shut and we will lose the investment from LTA and the Westburn Park centre will continue to crumble.

“That’s why Sport Aberdeen will push for this to be turned into something more.”