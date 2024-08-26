Exclusive: Bucksburn Swimming Pool reopening shambles scuppers multi-million-pound plan for new sports centre at Teca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Bucksburn Swimming Pool reopening shambles scuppers multi-million-pound plan for new sports centre at Teca

Sport Aberdeen's new chief executive Keith Heslop has cast doubt over the expected timeline for the recommissioning of Bucksburn pool.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool was closed by Sport Aberdeen after the council cut its funding in March 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Work to undo the closure of controversial closure of Bucksburn swimming pool could run into 2026, it’s feared.

News of another dry year in the Aberdeen suburb comes after a farcical council U-turn over the community facility’s closure.

And, as public spending is slashed, The Press and Journal can reveal the whole shambles will come at the cost of hopes for a new multi-million-pound sports centre in the north of Aberdeen.

Bucksburn pool, drained after its closure caused by Aberdeen City Council budget cuts in 2023. Image: Anonymous poster/Imgur
Plans for a multipurpose wellbeing centre in the grounds of Teca have been “put on the backburner” amid ongoing financial straits at Aberdeen City Council and its arms-length leisure charity Sport Aberdeen.

And the case for the shiny new facility has been made all the harder because of the big bill to reinstate Bucksburn pool – even though it was in need of investment even before its closure.

Why did Bucksburn pool close?

Despite widespread protest, the Kepplehills Road baths shut unceremoniously as a result of the SNP and Liberal Democrat making swingeing budget cuts in March 2023.

The cull also closed six libraries.

Aberdeen City Council’s arms-length external leisure organisation (ALEO) Sport Aberdeen was slapped with a £700,000 cut to its grant.

One of the many protests against the closure of Bucksburn pool was held on April 30 2023. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
But the local authority was forced into a humiliating climbdown nine months later, faced with the prospect of an embarrassing court challenge highlighting a lack of basic consultation and impact assessments about the pool closure.

Council chiefs in December revealed it would cost between £750,000 and £1 million to recommission Bucksburn swimming pool.

At the same time, council property boss Stephen Booth estimated it was a nine-month project, meaning the doors could have been expected to reopen late this year or early in 2025.

Since then, it has become an overgrown eyesore.

Sport Aberdeen chief: ‘I would be surprised if work to recommission Bucksburn pool started this year’

But now Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop, whose charity will run the revitalised pool, is casting significant doubt about when swimmers will be able to go for a dip.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
He tells The P&J: “The council is still looking at the upgrades required and scoping out the work.

“Sport Aberdeen is indirectly involved but we have highlighted what needs to be done to keep the facility going for at least the next 10 years.

“We want to ensure the work is done right and done once. But the council is driving this and I know their physical work hasn’t started.

“And, personally, I would be surprised if it started this year. Therefore, I think you’re looking at it not opening until 2025 or 2026.”

Wishlist Teca leisure centre ‘on the backburner’

Meanwhile, the Sport Aberdeen chief executive also accepts that the Bucksburn pool reopening will bump one of his big wants way down the priority list.

In a first sit-down interview with The Press and Journal since taking the job, he revealed his belief that “multipurpose wellbeing centres” were the “financially robust” way forward for his charity.

The P&J Live arena at Teca on the edge of Bucksburn. Image: Darrell Benns.
The P&J Live arena at Teca on the edge of Bucksburn. Image: Darrell Benns.

And before the Bucksburn pool closure, Sport Aberdeen had been eyeing up a new £20m sports centre at nearby Teca.

“The recommissioning of Bucksburn will absolutely push back any plans for that though,” he adds.

“Part of my role is to make sure that there are no surprises – for Sport Aberdeen or the council.

“And having engaged with them to see what we can reasonably do within a certain timeframe, it’s clear to me that capital projects are under great financial pressure right now.

“Unless they are compulsory, they are being pushed down the road.

“So I’d love to still see a multipurpose facility at Teca. But right now it’s on the backburner.”

Conversation