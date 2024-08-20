Seagull rescued from banned glue trap at Aberdeen property

A distressed seagull has been rescued after it got caught in an illegal glue trap in Aberdeen.

An SSPCA officer attended a call-out to a property in the Granite City on August 10 after the bird was discovered with a trap stuck to his wing.

The gull was taken to one of the organisation’s centres for treatment.

He was given warm soapy washes, which successfully removed the trap.

Seagull saved by SSPCA

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill passed in March of this year.

This banned the use of all forms of snares and a ban on glue traps.

The bill was introduced after years of campaigning in the hopes of greater protection for Scottish wildlife.

Glue traps are trays coated in a sticky adhesive designed to trap small animals, something the SSPCA strongly opposes.

Seagull found in illegal glue trap

Following the incident, the seagull received aftercare from the SSPCA.

An officer who attended the rescue said: “The poor gull was so stressed after his ordeal, he was transferred to our wildlife centre for further treatment to remove the glue from his feathers after some well-earned rest.

“If anyone finds a trapped animal in distress or spots a trap or snare they suspect is illegal, please don’t hesitate to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”