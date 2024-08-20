Sudden death of man in Garthdee triggers police investigation

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Ivanhoe Place in the Garthdee area just after 4am on Tuesday.

The road was closed for several hours while inquiries were carried out.

A cordon was also put in place on the nearby Deeside Way path to restrict access to the road.

The death of the man is being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries ongoing into death in Garthdee

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.15am on Tuesday, August 20 following the sudden death of a man at Ivanhoe Place, Aberdeen.

“His death is being treated as unexplained.

“His next of kin have been made aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”