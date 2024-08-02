North-east favourite Moray Cup to make a comeback

Famous north-east red “fruit flavour” fizzy drink Moray Cup, which was made in Macduff, is set to make a comeback it has been announced.

The drink, which was sold across the region, notably at Chinese takeaways and chippers, was discontinued in October 2017 by Cott Beverages, who bought Macduff- based Sangs out of administration in 2012.

A “limited edition”, which has been described as the “legend of the north”, will be revived by Deveron Direct, a cash and carry wholesaler that is located in Macduff.

On their Facebook page, the firm posted: “We are delighted to announce that Moray Cup is making a return, exclusively at Deveron Direct.

“After all of the wait and excitement, we hope this is the news you’ve been longing for.”

The launch date is unknown, but Deveron Direct said announcements and details will be posted on Facebook

Coming in 500ml bottles, there does not appear to be Moray Cup’s other sizes that came in 330ml and one litre respectively.

As well as this, its notable original logo – which has been described as being “outdated” by some – has also been changed.

At the time of its axing, there was widespread disappointed, however, the beverage firm said they were no longer able to “viably produce” the famous drink.

‘Sugar tax’ blamed for demise

The firm blamed the UK Government’s upcoming “sugar tax” – introduced in April 2018 – for its demise, along with the cost of materials.

Despite being Sangs’ being saved by Cott Beverages, the drink became increasingly hard to find in its later years, although was a favourite at Banff-based Spotty Bag Shop.

In 2012, a Facebook page was set up titled “Save Moray Cup”, while in October 2017, then Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid got behind a new campaign to save it, with Refresco then buying out Cott Macduff in 2018.