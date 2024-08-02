North-east favourite Moray Cup to make a comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

North-east favourite Moray Cup to make a comeback

It will be relaunched as a "limited edition".

Moray Cup.
Moray Cup is coming back.
By Chris Cromar

Famous north-east red “fruit flavour” fizzy drink Moray Cup, which was made in Macduff, is set to make a comeback it has been announced.

The drink, which was sold across the region, notably at Chinese takeaways and chippers, was discontinued in October 2017 by Cott Beverages, who bought Macduff- based Sangs out of administration in 2012.

Moray Cup.
This is what the revamped Moray Cup will look like. Image: Deveron Direct Ltd.

A “limited edition”, which has been described as the “legend of the north”, will be revived by Deveron Direct, a cash and carry wholesaler that is located in Macduff.

On their Facebook page, the firm posted: “We are delighted to announce that Moray Cup is making a return, exclusively at Deveron Direct.

“After all of the wait and excitement, we hope this is the news you’ve been longing for.”

The launch date is unknown, but Deveron Direct said announcements and details will be posted on Facebook

Moray Cup Spotty Bag Shop.
The Spotty Bag Shop in Banff used to sell Moray Cup.

Coming in 500ml bottles, there does not appear to be Moray Cup’s other sizes that came in 330ml and one litre respectively.

As well as this, its notable original logo – which has been described as being “outdated” by some – has also been changed.

At the time of its axing, there was widespread disappointed, however, the beverage firm said they were no longer able to “viably produce” the famous drink.

‘Sugar tax’ blamed for demise

The firm blamed the UK Government’s upcoming “sugar tax” – introduced in April 2018 –  for its demise, along with the cost of materials.

Despite being Sangs’ being saved by Cott Beverages, the drink became increasingly hard to find in its later years, although was a favourite at Banff-based Spotty Bag Shop.

In 2012, a Facebook page was set up titled “Save Moray Cup”, while in October 2017, then Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid got behind a new campaign to save it, with Refresco then buying out Cott Macduff in 2018.

More from Moray

Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Poundland building behind "we love Elgin" boarding.
Date confirmed for re-opening of Elgin's North Street
Jordan Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man breached court order by having sex with woman on embankment near Elgin's Tesco
Findhorn residents
Moray village bands together to save 'vital' bus service from being completely axed
Elgin flooding on Maisondieu Road
Is notorious Elgin flooding problem about to be fixed after EIGHT years?
Artist impression of wetland.
First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven…
Seven-year-old Kristopher King from Elgin.
Family's poignant tribute to Elgin seven-year-old Kristopher King
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in…
CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell

Conversation