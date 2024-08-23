Starstruck locals come down with Frankenstein fever as Hollywood comes to Dunecht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Starstruck locals come down with Frankenstein fever as Hollywood comes to Dunecht

The Press and Journal spoke to traders who have seen a business boost as crews film Guillermo del Toro's monster movie.

Locals have been whipped up into a frenzy over nearby Hollywood filming. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Dunecht has been overtaken with Frankenstein fever this week as Hollywood stars rolled into town.

Locals couldn’t help but feel starstruck at the thought of Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Jacob Elordi working only yards away from the village.

That’s because of shooting taking place for director Guillermo del Toro’s new film – Frankenstein.

Film crew at Dunecht House.
Film crews at Dunecht House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Film director Guillermo del Toro on location near Stonehaven.
Guillermo del Toro is filming on location at Dunecht House. Image: X/ Guillermo del Toro.

Activity was first seen on Monday with locals being sent into a frenzy with cryptic signs which closed off the nearby Dunecht House.

The sign, still up today, references Prodigal Father crews, the name of del Toro’s production team.

The estate has been a hive of activity since, with cranes, vans and film crew busy at work this week.

Security guards keep the category-A listed building under strict watch, but that has not stopped word getting out to excitable locals.

Ever since, locals have been buzzing as production workers shop and dine in the Aberdeenshire village.

‘I’m desperate to see Charles Dance’ filming Frankenstein film

Trish Nairpour, 63, runs Dunecht’s post office and shop.

Her store has seen a large boost in business thanks to the masses of camera crews that have taken over the village.

Despite not being a horror fan, the new flick has got Trish smiling with a new flow of cash into her till.

Trish is desperate to see Charles Dance. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

She said: “I think it is good for the community, we have had a lot of drivers and such in here and it has been boosting our sales.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had any of the stars in or anything, but the filming crew are all really nice people.

“We have had a lot of business since they started filming this week.

“These people have come from London and they have all commented about how beautiful it is up here and how much they are enjoying it – it’s really good to be here just now.”

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance is set to feature in del Toro’s new horror flick, and Trish is hoping he makes an appearance before filming ends.

“I’m desperate for Charles Dance to come in, I’ve asked the crew to send him here immediately! Although, I’m not sure if he will or not,” she added.

“I’m not a starstruck person but I think I would like a wee yak with him.”

‘Anything to put Dunecht on the map’

The large volume of film staff and their vehicles has also seen an upturn in fortunes for car garage owner Bill Gauld, 69.

He says crews have been in for repairs, food and fuel, which has “livened up the village”.

Despite not being a huge cinema lover, he told the P&J even he couldn’t resist a sneak peek at the secret filming just yards away.

He said: “They don’t let people up beside the mansion house with the filming going on but I’m going to try and see how close I can get with my mountain bike.

“It’s just natural to want to know what’s going on.

Despite not being much of a film aficionado, he says he will enjoy anything that “puts Dunecht on the map.” Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“The other night we went to go and see all the cranes in use at the big house, it was really something.

“It’s a good thing for Dunecht. You always need something to liven up the village.”

Bill also admitted he’s keeping an eye out for the new film, with Dunecht set to feature.

“Personally, I wouldn’t know any of the stars – but a lot of the crew have been in today for food, fuel and repairs so that’s good,” he added.

“I’ll be looking out for the film when it comes out. Anything to get this place on the map.”

Dunecht Frankenstein filming ‘great for community’

Isabella Watson, 69, also said the Hollywood takeover was “exciting”.

Living on the main road since moving three years ago, she has been keeping an eye on developments from afar.

She said: “I’ll be looking out for it when it comes out, it sounds really interesting. I’ve never seen any major filming here in Dunecht like this before.

Isabella has been watching on as film crews get to work this week. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“I think it is very exciting, I think it’s just really great for our community.

“You can see the excitement has just been spreading around the town, it will be nice to show this part of Dunecht to the world!

“My cousin lives in Canada and he has been begging me to take pictures of the filming and send it to him! Even though I don’t know really know any of the stars in this one.”

Christoph Waltz fan ‘excited’ over visit to Dunecht

A local Christoph Waltz fan, who did not wish to be named, also expressed his delight with the recent filming.

He told the Press and Journal he “can’t wait” for the film to release.

He said: “I’m just excited to know that Christoph Waltz is here, he is one of my favourite actors. I loved Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained. He’s absolutely brilliant.

“But it’s a Guillermo del Toro film so I’m sure it will be amazing. It will be good to see Dunecht in the film as well when it eventually comes out.

“It’s a beautiful place, I love it here and its so peaceful.”

Conversation