Would your child thrive at an international school?

At the top of the list for families choosing a school, whether it be for the preschool years or through to middle and high school, is the level of care their child will receive to support their learning journey.

As the region’s only international, independent school, International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start for lifelong learning in an inclusive and supportive environment.

From excellent preschool facilities and outdoor spaces offering children purposeful, encouraging environments that support their learning, to the elementary years and beyond, ISA promotes an educational philosophy to ensure children become confident global citizens to succeed in a fast-changing world.

ISA welcomes children from age 3 to 18 where they are empowered to learn in their own way. Proud of its global outlook and firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 550-student population come from the local area.

Plus, ISA is the only IB school in the north of Scotland, meaning senior students (Grades 11 and 12) study the International Baccalaureate Diploma, the fastest growing qualification worldwide and the most highly regarded amongst university admissions officers.

However, across the globe, families are turning to independent education because they realise it’s more than just league tables and exam results. An independent education goes far deeper.

ISA believes schools must do more than prepare students for academic excellence; they must enable them to connect. With small class sizes and first-rate learning, language and counselling support, your child will receive the support they need from the very beginning of their education, from the preschool play dough table and sensory garden right through to High School exams.

How does ISA encourage a global mindset?

ISA promotes a sense of belonging for every child with wellbeing sitting at the very heart of the school’s approach. ISA students become multi-cultural, self-aware and open-minded – all crucial skills and aptitudes for the future.

After all, to be able to thrive in an increasingly complex world, children need to develop a broad range of academic skills as well as social and emotional awareness. Recent research has shown that IB Diploma students demonstrate higher levels of global mindedness than other young adults.

This mindset is nurtured right on the school’s doorstep, with the students reminded visually every day by the many national flags flying at the campus entrance, and by the many events to celebrate diversity and inclusion. At ISA, the student voice is vital; children are confident they will be listened to and respected.

“We empower and support our students, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds, explains Nick Little, Head of School, ISA.

“We consider the uniqueness of each of our students and how they are navigating their developmental milestones, as well as considering the parents’ own visions for their child’s education.”

The team of experienced teachers at ISA know that when a child’s self-confidence and happiness is prioritised, the academics will naturally follow. With respect and community at the heart of the school, ISA offers children the opportunity to learn in an internationally diverse environment.

“ISA is a very special place; we have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day,” adds Nick.

Visit ISA and discover its unique approach to education in Scotland

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

For more information, visit the International School of Aberdeen website where you will also find information on the Doors Open Day being held at ISA on Saturday 7 September, from 10am-1pm, to which everyone is welcome.