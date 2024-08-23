Would your child thrive at an international school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Would your child thrive at an international school?

Discover how this Aberdeen school inspires confident, lifelong learners.

Presented by lnternational School Aberdeen
smiling pupil at international school aberdeen
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.

At the top of the list for families choosing a school, whether it be for the preschool years or through to middle and high school, is the level of care their child will receive to support their learning journey.

As the region’s only international, independent school, International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start for lifelong learning in an inclusive and supportive environment.

From excellent preschool facilities and outdoor spaces offering children purposeful, encouraging environments that support their learning, to the elementary years and beyond, ISA promotes an educational philosophy to ensure children become confident global citizens to succeed in a fast-changing world.

teen pupils at international school aberdeen
At ISA your child will receive the support they need from the very beginning of their education right through to high school exams.

ISA welcomes children from age 3 to 18 where they are empowered to learn in their own way. Proud of its global outlook and firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 550-student population come from the local area.

Plus, ISA is the only IB school in the north of Scotland, meaning senior students (Grades 11 and 12) study the International Baccalaureate Diploma, the fastest growing qualification worldwide and the most highly regarded amongst university admissions officers.

However, across the globe, families are turning to independent education because they realise it’s more than just league tables and exam results. An independent education goes far deeper.

ISA believes schools must do more than prepare students for academic excellence; they must enable them to connect. With small class sizes and first-rate learning, language and counselling support, your child will receive the support they need from the very beginning of their education, from the preschool play dough table and sensory garden right through to High School exams.

How does ISA encourage a global mindset?

ISA promotes a sense of belonging for every child with wellbeing sitting at the very heart of the school’s approach. ISA students become multi-cultural, self-aware and open-minded – all crucial skills and aptitudes for the future.

After all, to be able to thrive in an increasingly complex world, children need to develop a broad range of academic skills as well as social and emotional awareness. Recent research has shown that IB Diploma students demonstrate higher levels of global mindedness than other young adults.

This mindset is nurtured right on the school’s doorstep, with the students reminded visually every day by the many national flags flying at the campus entrance, and by the many events to celebrate diversity and inclusion. At ISA, the student voice is vital; children are confident they will be listened to and respected.

Teacher and pupil at ISA Aberdeen
ISA offers small class sizes and first-rate learning, language and counselling support.

“We empower and support our students, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds, explains Nick Little, Head of School, ISA.

“We consider the uniqueness of each of our students and how they are navigating their developmental milestones, as well as considering the parents’ own visions for their child’s education.”

The team of experienced teachers at ISA know that when a child’s self-confidence and happiness is prioritised, the academics will naturally follow. With respect and community at the heart of the school, ISA offers children the opportunity to learn in an internationally diverse environment.

“ISA is a very special place; we have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day,” adds Nick.

Visit ISA and discover its unique approach to education in Scotland

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

For more information, visit the International School of Aberdeen website where you will also find information on the Doors Open Day being held at ISA on Saturday 7 September, from 10am-1pm, to which everyone is welcome. 

 

More from Education

International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
'We were told they might not survive': Aberdeen miracle twins start school against all…
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Inverness and the Highlands
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
'Life is difficult, frustrating, heartbreaking, but cricket has changed his life': How Fraserburgh Cricket…
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
School uniform in 2024: A source of pride, or a relic of the past?
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Moray
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Aberdeenshire teacher shortages: Parents demand 'urgent' action amid fears over future of key subjects
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Albyn School pupil overcomes loss of mum and life-changing diagnosis to achieve exam success
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
'My diabetes pushed me to do better': Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success…
International School Aberdeen (ISA), is well placed to offer children and young people the best head start.
Exam success as 'wonderful young women' break the mould at St Margaret's School for…