Huntly residents ‘outraged’ as historic street lights to be ripped out

The council will remove old lamp posts from The Square next month over safety concerns.

Huntly Community Council says there is "no credible evidence" the lampposts are in an unsafe condition. Image: David Henderson/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Huntly residents have been left “outraged” by Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to remove historic streetlights from the heart of the town.

In February, the local authority announced plans to remove ten heritage lampposts from The Square over safety concerns.

Council bosses said an inspection had found “serious corrosion” in the bases and has scheduled their removal next month.

The council also insists there is sufficient lighting already in place at The Square, so there is no need for replacements.

However, a letter sent to the council by Huntly Community Council says that residents have been left “outraged” by the decision “without the opportunity to consult”.

The heritage lampposts are one The Square are one of Huntly’s symbols. Image: David Henderson/DC Thomson

The community council claims there has been “no credible evidence” offered to prove  the lampposts are in an unsafe condition.

And community council member, Ian Little, claims that Aberdeenshire Council has “not had the lampposts inspected by an engineer”.

A petition started by resident Laura McNeil to preserve the historical street lights has garnered almost 1,300 signatures, which represents nearly a third of Huntly’s population.

Huntly residents fight to save historic lampposts

Mr Little said everyone in the town is “very upset” about the council’s decision.

He explained to The Press and Journal that the lights are one of its “symbols” along with ‘The Fountain’ and the statue of Charles Gordon Lennox, Fifth Duke of Richmond.

He said: “The current street lights are about 20 years old, but the same type of heritage lampposts have been there since the 19th century.”

He added that he believes the council’s decision “contravenes” the local authority’s own planning guidelines.

Huntly Community Council member Ian Little with fellow member Joe Lock next to a historic street light on The Square.
Huntly Community Council member Ian Little (right) with fellow member Joe Lock. Image: David Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “They want to take away 10 heritage lampposts at the very centre of a conservation area.

“If anybody else wants to change the colour of their windows, they’ve got to put a whole application in.”

The 65-year-old added the group has spoken to lights manufacturer, DW Windsor, to provide a cost budget for the replacement of the lampposts, for an overall total of £31,000.

He said the community council “understands money is short” and has proposed to help raise funds to assist with the lights’ replacement and maintenance.

Corrosion at the base of a lamppost on The Square in Huntly.
Aberdeenshire Council said it found “serious corrosion” on the lamppost bases. Image: Ian Little

Meanwhile, the change.org petition has nearly 1,300 signature.

The creator said: “As a resident of Huntly, I have witnessed the town’s struggle to regenerate after most of the shops in our cherished Square closed.

“The Victorian style street lights that adorn our square are more than just fixtures; they are an integral part of our town’s identity and heritage.

“We understand that councils across Scotland face financial pressures; however, we believe it is essential to balance economic considerations with preserving local culture and history.

“We urge Aberdeenshire Council not just to repair but replace any damaged lampposts in Huntly Square with ones matching their current style.”

Another view of a heritage lamppost in Huntly.
The council will remove the ten heritage street lights on The Square in Huntly. Image: Ian Little

Aberdeenshire Council says decision taken ‘on safety grounds’

In response, a spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: “The traditional-looking lights, though not historical, have been maintained by the council since their installation more than 20 years ago.

“However, inspections by our engineers revealed the columns were beyond their service life and we will be removing them in September at a cost of around £1,500.

Historic photograph of The Square in Huntly.
Although the current lampposts are only 20 years old, similar street lights were part of Huntly’s Square in the 19th century. Image: Ian Little

“We have carefully followed our policies around conservation and throughout this process we have engaged with community organisations including Huntly Development Trust and the community council and as a result of those discussions the lights are to be conserved as part of a wider project with these partners.

“We appreciate that this decision may not be a popular one in the community, but given that good lighting provision will remain in place – and giving due consideration to significant constraints on our budget – we feel this is the appropriate action to take.”

The local authority confirmed the work to remove the posts will start the week commencing September 16.

Five-day road closures on The Square from Duke Street to Castle Street (except for emergency vehicles and vehicles requiring access to properties) will be in place.

Diversion will be via Gordon Street – Nelson Street – George Street – Deveron Street.

