Gallowgate sealed off after ‘man falls’ from Aberdeen high-rise block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallowgate sealed off after ‘man falls’ from Aberdeen high-rise block

Emergency services have descended on the street near the college.

By Ross Hempseed
Police at the scene of the incident in Gallowgate. Image: DC Thomson.
Police at the scene of the incident in Gallowgate. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have taped off Gallowgate in Aberdeen after receiving reports a man fell from one of the high-rises in the street.

Police were called to Seamount Court near North East Scotland College this afternoon.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) dispatched an ambulance, a trauma team and resuscitation unit to the scene.

The road has been closed to buses, cars and pedestrians, with diversions in place along Spring Gardens.

The main entrance to the college was also closed. Residents on Seamount Court could be seen looking out on the scene from their balconies.

The street near North East Scotland College has been taped off. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents have been moving their cars outside the cordoned area, and those returning to Seamount Court were asked to wait before being let in.

Porthill Court residents were being allowed back into their block.

The road has been closed to traffic. Image: DC Thomson.

Officers were seen speaking to witnesses and were patrolling the the area surrounding the block of flats.

One resident said: “I was in the living room and didn’t know any of this was happening. It’s shocking.”

Another witness said he believed he saw paramedics performing CPR on the man while he was walking past on the way to the shops, commenting “It’s awful, very shocking to see.”

Ambulance on scene at Seamount Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report a man had fallen from a building in Seamount Court, Aberdeen.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 15:45 to attend an incident at Seamount Court, Aberdeen.

“Two special operations response teams a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aerial view of thistle maze at Balmoral
How King Charles's Scottish-themed maze was brought to life at Balmoral Castle
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop wants to open a cafe and gym in the Westburn Park bowling pavilion, currently branded Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Westburn Park cafe and gym spending plan could be 'game changer' for Aberdeen
The site of the Kintore development along with a general image of a battery energy storage system
Kintore battery storage plans approved as bosses vow to 'provide local firefighters with extra…
Abdullahi Raheem refused a breath test after overturning his car in Aberdeen city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Huntly Community Council says there is "no credible evidence" the lampposts are in an unsafe condition. Image: David Henderson/DC Thomson
Huntly residents 'outraged' as historic street lights to be ripped out
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
Traffic on A90
Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Longhaven
Sbarro is a New York-style pizza takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch
Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street, formerly Caffe Nero.
Caffe Nero building 'left dilapidated' in Aberdeen market demolition to be repaired - but…
Steven Buchan outside Balmedie Vegan Bay Baker store
Vegan Bay Baker opens new hometown shop in Balmedie

Conversation