Gallowgate sealed off after ‘man falls’ from Aberdeen high-rise block

Police have taped off Gallowgate in Aberdeen after receiving reports a man fell from one of the high-rises in the street.

Police were called to Seamount Court near North East Scotland College this afternoon.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) dispatched an ambulance, a trauma team and resuscitation unit to the scene.

The road has been closed to buses, cars and pedestrians, with diversions in place along Spring Gardens.

The main entrance to the college was also closed. Residents on Seamount Court could be seen looking out on the scene from their balconies.

Residents have been moving their cars outside the cordoned area, and those returning to Seamount Court were asked to wait before being let in.

Porthill Court residents were being allowed back into their block.

Officers were seen speaking to witnesses and were patrolling the the area surrounding the block of flats.

One resident said: “I was in the living room and didn’t know any of this was happening. It’s shocking.”

Another witness said he believed he saw paramedics performing CPR on the man while he was walking past on the way to the shops, commenting “It’s awful, very shocking to see.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report a man had fallen from a building in Seamount Court, Aberdeen.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 15:45 to attend an incident at Seamount Court, Aberdeen.

“Two special operations response teams a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

