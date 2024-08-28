Man dies after reports of person falling from Gallowgate high-rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies after reports of person falling from Gallowgate high-rise

Police taped off Seamount Court and closed the road.

By Louise Glen
A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.
Police outside Seamount Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.

Police confirmed this morning that the man died in the incident.

He has not been named by police.

Yesterday police taped off Seamount Court high-rise tower block in Aberdeen after receiving reports a man fell from the building.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to the Gallowgate near North East Scotland College at around 3.45pm on Tuesday August 27.

A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.
Seamount Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) dispatched an ambulance, a trauma team and resuscitation unit to the scene.

Residents on Seamount Court could be seen looking out on the scene from their balconies.

Police officers were seen speaking to witnesses and had been patrolling the the area surrounding the block of flats.

The road was closed to buses, cars and pedestrians while the main entrance to the college was also sealed off behind the police cordon.

Gallowgate reopened shortly before 6pm with the police cordon reduced to around Seamount Court.

A spokesperson for NESCol, whose campus is on Gallowgate, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“Support services are available to students, staff and members of the college community.

“A cordon was put in place adjacent to our City Campus during the response by emergency services and we liaised with Police Scotland to ensure alternative access points were used during this period.”

Yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report a man had fallen from a building in Seamount Court, Aberdeen.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.45pm to attend an incident at Seamount Court, Aberdeen.

“Two special operations response teams a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bridge of Don homes
Golf bosses and church fight plans for 333 homes at old AECC site
Armed police at the scene of the incident on Shoe lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Banff Care Home. Image: Google Maps.
'Serious concerns' raised after damp and black mould found in Banff Care Home bedrooms
A man has been arrested after the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One arrested after man found with serious stab wounds near Aberdeen high-rise
Police locked down the industrial estate earlier this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Peterhead scrapyard evacuation: 'It was a normal day at work until someone showed up…
Huge delays can be felt Eastbound on the A96. Image: Háfra Rita
Motorists heavily delayed after two-vehicle crash on A96 near Blackburn
The Nemesis nightclub in Peterhead town centre is going up for auction.
Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer - with Drummers Corner bandstand used to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police cordon off high-rise tower block near Cornhill in Aberdeen

Conversation