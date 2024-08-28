Man dies after reports of person falling from Gallowgate high-rise

A man has died following reports of a person falling from a high-rise building in the Gallowgate area of Aberdeen.

Police confirmed this morning that the man died in the incident.

He has not been named by police.

Yesterday police taped off Seamount Court high-rise tower block in Aberdeen after receiving reports a man fell from the building.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to the Gallowgate near North East Scotland College at around 3.45pm on Tuesday August 27.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) dispatched an ambulance, a trauma team and resuscitation unit to the scene.

Residents on Seamount Court could be seen looking out on the scene from their balconies.

Police officers were seen speaking to witnesses and had been patrolling the the area surrounding the block of flats.

The road was closed to buses, cars and pedestrians while the main entrance to the college was also sealed off behind the police cordon.

Gallowgate reopened shortly before 6pm with the police cordon reduced to around Seamount Court.

A spokesperson for NESCol, whose campus is on Gallowgate, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“Support services are available to students, staff and members of the college community.

“A cordon was put in place adjacent to our City Campus during the response by emergency services and we liaised with Police Scotland to ensure alternative access points were used during this period.”

Yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report a man had fallen from a building in Seamount Court, Aberdeen.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.45pm to attend an incident at Seamount Court, Aberdeen.

“Two special operations response teams a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.”