Motorists heavily delayed after vehicle crash on A96

A crash on the A96 caused massive delays to drivers this morning.

Huge queues of cars were seen being held up between Kintore and Dyce, after the road was restricted eastbound around 8.15am.

Motorists were subject to delays of up to 30 minutes.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was restricted, due to an earlier crash near Tyrebagger Hill.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

However, the debris has now been cleared by authorities, and traffic is now flowing normally in the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.