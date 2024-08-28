Woman, 87, dies after Oban house blaze

An 87-year-old woman has died following a house fire on Monday in Oban.

The woman was taken from the house on Railway Pier along with her two pets – but later died in hospital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a joint investigation had been launched into the fire.

John Sweeney, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s group commander said: “We were alerted at 9.33pm on Monday, 26 August, to reports of a dwelling fire near Railway Pier, Oban.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances to the area, where firefighters assisted in the removal of one woman and two pets from the property.

“The woman was transferred to hospital, but sadly she later passed away.”

He added: “Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland is now ongoing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20pm on Monday, 26 August 2024, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Gallanach Road, Oban.

“An 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

“The fire is not suspicious.”

