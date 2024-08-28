Huntly Dental Practice to expand – with scope for thousands of extra patients

Huntly Dental Practice is set for an extension – with scope to take on up to 3,000 extra patients.

The practice will be expanding into the unit next door, formerly florist Reid Flory, which has been vacant for six years.

Located in the town centre at 41 Duke Street, the practice will extend into number 37.

Currently, the Huntly Dental Practice operates at a capacity of around 12,000 patients.

Providing both NHS and private dental care, the expansion should allow for up to 15,000 patients to be seen every year.

Plans for the extension were approved at the Marr Area Committee meeting on August 20.

It is thought that the design will try to keep the site’s character.

Although traditional elements to the shopfront will be lost, the replacement design will reflect the form of the current site, documents say.

A new central door element will also allow access to and from the original practice and the extension.

The existing red sign of Reid Flory will be replaced with new dark grey signage, innkeeping with the practices current design.

In the 2023 Huntly Town Centre Health Check, it was revealed that 31% of the town’s units were vacant.

The application added that the extension will decrease the vacancy rate whilst also allowing for those on waiting lists to receive dental care.

Hopefully, this will see an increase in economic activity in the surrounding area as a result of the increased footfall.