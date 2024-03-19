Daviot locals say new crematorium outside Inverurie could ‘ruin idyllic village life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daviot locals say new crematorium outside Inverurie could ‘ruin idyllic village life’

The plans for the facility have been lodged by businessman Fraser Milne.

By Ben Hendry
Scores of objections have been lodged against the new Inverurie crematorium plans.
Scores of objections have been lodged against the new Inverurie crematorium plans. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

Dozens of rural Aberdeenshire residents are battling plans for a new crematorium outside Inverurie.

More than 80 people have written to Aberdeenshire Council asking for the proposals for land at Daviot to be scrapped.

Trailer company Stewart Agricultural Ltd is based across from the site, and is among those objecting.

They say the various “noisy processes” involved with manufacturing metal equipment would spoil the somber mood of services just yards away.

The rural location was hailed as a selling point of the development. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

Others say the facility would bring pollution and unwanted excess traffic to the “idyllic” countryside location.

The plans have been lodged by Fraser Milne, who also runs the Inverurie Garden Centre.

He insists the 4.5 hectare development is needed to cope with demand, as more people opt for cremation than burial and others across the north-east are buckling under the pressure.

What are the Inverurie crematorium objections based on?

Stewart Trailers has been manufacturing farming equipment at Daviot since 1996, at a spot “immediately adjacent” to the site earmarked for the new crematorium.

The “widely recognised” agricultural business employs 65 people there. It sells trailers across the UK, and exports to Australia and New Zealand.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain there is a constant stream of traffic to and from the premises, along with loud noise from making steel and aluminum trailers.

They add: “The business activities include welding, shot blasting, folding sheet metal and all types of metal fabrication, which are noisy processes.

“There is also unavoidable noise from forklifts and agricultural tractors operating in the yard areas.”

Solicitors from Brodies emphasise the “apparent incompatibility between their business requirements and those of a crematorium”, which is “undoubtedly sensitive to noise”.

Design images show how the interior would look. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

‘How can loved ones say goodbye peacefully across from trailer yard?’

Siobhan Woolley, who lives in Daviot, slammed the “ridiculous plan” in her letter of objection.

She said she “understands the need” for a new crematorium but reckons the location is “inappropriate”.

The villager asked: “How can family members and say goodbye to their loved ones peacefully with it being a working trailer distribution?”

Will ‘idyllic village life’ be ruined?

She also listed concerns about pollution and traffic, with the construction work disturbing “idyllic village life”.

The new crematorium would have an eye-catching design. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

Kinnon Dear, of Resthivet Farm at Pitcaple, said: “We have enjoyed clean air in the Daviot region for many years.

“This compromises our human rights for clean air and our children’s safety.”

The “amateur astronomer” also fears that light pollution from the crematorium would “destroy the dark skies we have in this area”.

He added: “I chose my home for the luxury of having a dark night sky, this will now be destroyed if planning is approved.”

Various arguments are put forward in objections to the Inverurie crematorium. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

Another Daviot resident, Karen Forbes, voiced fears about “harmful emissions” being “dispersed by wind over the village”.

Charlotte Hanna, of Daviot, wrote: “I do not want to live immediately in the direction of such toxins – this is not why we as a community choose to live in a rural location.”

Are others in favour of the plans?

Applicant Mr Milne and his team say the facility is needed due to soaring demand at other north-east facilities.

Documents also stress that emissions from the electric cremator “will fall within the regulatory remit of Sepa”.

McWilliam Lippe architects have made a “3D flythrough” video:

Gemma Nicol, from Inverurie, agreed about the need for the crematorium in her letter of support to the council.

And she said the “much-needed” facility would have “brand new equipment removing any concerns about smell or noise”.

Rachel Combe, from Ellon, also called for the plans to be approved – citing the “lack of such facility” in the area.

Bennachie would form the backdrop for ceremonies. Image: McWilliam Lippe architect

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen’s Louis Worthington added: “Going by the plans it will be in a very nice area, with Bennachie in the background.”

Read more about the crematorium proposal in our Planning Ahead round-up, which lifted the lid on the vision for the site last month.

You can see the plans here.

Conversation