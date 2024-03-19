Daviot locals say new crematorium outside Inverurie could ‘ruin idyllic village life’

Dozens of rural Aberdeenshire residents are battling plans for a new crematorium outside Inverurie.

More than 80 people have written to Aberdeenshire Council asking for the proposals for land at Daviot to be scrapped.

Trailer company Stewart Agricultural Ltd is based across from the site, and is among those objecting.

They say the various “noisy processes” involved with manufacturing metal equipment would spoil the somber mood of services just yards away.

Others say the facility would bring pollution and unwanted excess traffic to the “idyllic” countryside location.

The plans have been lodged by Fraser Milne, who also runs the Inverurie Garden Centre.

He insists the 4.5 hectare development is needed to cope with demand, as more people opt for cremation than burial and others across the north-east are buckling under the pressure.

What are the Inverurie crematorium objections based on?

Stewart Trailers has been manufacturing farming equipment at Daviot since 1996, at a spot “immediately adjacent” to the site earmarked for the new crematorium.

The “widely recognised” agricultural business employs 65 people there. It sells trailers across the UK, and exports to Australia and New Zealand.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain there is a constant stream of traffic to and from the premises, along with loud noise from making steel and aluminum trailers.

They add: “The business activities include welding, shot blasting, folding sheet metal and all types of metal fabrication, which are noisy processes.

“There is also unavoidable noise from forklifts and agricultural tractors operating in the yard areas.”

Solicitors from Brodies emphasise the “apparent incompatibility between their business requirements and those of a crematorium”, which is “undoubtedly sensitive to noise”.

‘How can loved ones say goodbye peacefully across from trailer yard?’

Siobhan Woolley, who lives in Daviot, slammed the “ridiculous plan” in her letter of objection.

She said she “understands the need” for a new crematorium but reckons the location is “inappropriate”.

The villager asked: “How can family members and say goodbye to their loved ones peacefully with it being a working trailer distribution?”

Will ‘idyllic village life’ be ruined?

She also listed concerns about pollution and traffic, with the construction work disturbing “idyllic village life”.

Kinnon Dear, of Resthivet Farm at Pitcaple, said: “We have enjoyed clean air in the Daviot region for many years.

“This compromises our human rights for clean air and our children’s safety.”

The “amateur astronomer” also fears that light pollution from the crematorium would “destroy the dark skies we have in this area”.

He added: “I chose my home for the luxury of having a dark night sky, this will now be destroyed if planning is approved.”

Another Daviot resident, Karen Forbes, voiced fears about “harmful emissions” being “dispersed by wind over the village”.

Charlotte Hanna, of Daviot, wrote: “I do not want to live immediately in the direction of such toxins – this is not why we as a community choose to live in a rural location.”

Are others in favour of the plans?

Applicant Mr Milne and his team say the facility is needed due to soaring demand at other north-east facilities.

Documents also stress that emissions from the electric cremator “will fall within the regulatory remit of Sepa”.

McWilliam Lippe architects have made a “3D flythrough” video:

Gemma Nicol, from Inverurie, agreed about the need for the crematorium in her letter of support to the council.

And she said the “much-needed” facility would have “brand new equipment removing any concerns about smell or noise”.

Rachel Combe, from Ellon, also called for the plans to be approved – citing the “lack of such facility” in the area.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen’s Louis Worthington added: “Going by the plans it will be in a very nice area, with Bennachie in the background.”

Read more about the crematorium proposal in our Planning Ahead round-up, which lifted the lid on the vision for the site last month.

You can see the plans here.