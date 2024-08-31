A92 near Portlethen restricted after cars crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A92 near Portlethen restricted after cars crash

Emergency services were called to the scene.

By Chris Cromar
A92 crash.
The crash happened at around 5pm this evening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

At least two cars have been involved in a collision on the A92 outside of Portlethen in Aberdeenshire this evening.

It happened at around 5pm this evening on the main route that connects Aberdeen and Dundee, with part of the road restricted as a result.

Two damaged cars were pictured in the central reservation of the road, which resulted in traffic being cut to one lane on either side.

An eyewitness told The Press & Journal that the police arrived and “blocked the northbound lane”, however, this has since reopened.

A92 crash.
At least two vehicles were damaged. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

As well as the police, both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The fire service confirmed they were called to the scene at 5.16pm and left at 5.30pm, with their purpose to “make the scene safe”.

Two fire appliances were sent from Altens in the south of Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Conversation