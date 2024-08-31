A92 near Portlethen restricted after cars crash

At least two cars have been involved in a collision on the A92 outside of Portlethen in Aberdeenshire this evening.

It happened at around 5pm this evening on the main route that connects Aberdeen and Dundee, with part of the road restricted as a result.

Two damaged cars were pictured in the central reservation of the road, which resulted in traffic being cut to one lane on either side.

An eyewitness told The Press & Journal that the police arrived and “blocked the northbound lane”, however, this has since reopened.

As well as the police, both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The fire service confirmed they were called to the scene at 5.16pm and left at 5.30pm, with their purpose to “make the scene safe”.

Two fire appliances were sent from Altens in the south of Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.