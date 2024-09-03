Reports say ‘GB Energy headquarters to be based in Aberdeen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Reports say ‘GB Energy headquarters to be based in Aberdeen’

The government denies a decision on the location has been confirmed.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen view
GB Energy jobs are now being advertised for Aberdeen. Image: Frame.

The headquarters for GB Energy will be in Aberdeen, according to reports.

The publicly-owned energy company will be designed to fund new “clean energy” to create jobs and benefit communities across the UK.

The location was always planned to be in Scotland, but BBC News has now reported Aberdeen has been confirmed as the location.

However, a spokeswoman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) dismissed the story as “pure speculation”.

She said: “We do not comment on speculation. Decisions on Great British Energy’s location will be announced in due course.”

It is understood Prime Minister Keir Starmer will officially announce the firm’s home in the coming weeks.

GB Energy coming to Aberdeen

Many have argued the Granite City being the “epicentre of North sea oil and gas productions” made it the obvious choice for the headquarters.

Aberdeen business leaders previously wrote an open letter to Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband and Anas Sarwar calling for GB Energy to be based in the north-east.

Reports suggest smaller offices will also be opened in other parts of Scotland, potentially Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Setting up the company was one of the new government’s first steps “for change”.

The founding statement says: “Great British Energy will be a publicly‑owned energy company, designed to drive clean energy deployment, boost energy independence, create jobs and ensure U K taxpayers, billpayers and communities reap the benefits of clean, secure, home‑grown energy.

“Setting up Great British Energy is one of government’s first steps for change and we will do this in a way that means it will have both an early impact and long‑term success.”

Russell Borthwick, right, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Image: AGCC

Aberdeen ‘makes sense’

Commenting on BBC Scotland reports that the headquarters for GB Energy will be in Aberdeen, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Aberdeen has been Europe’s energy capital for half a century – home to energy companies large and small, a thousand supply chain firms, vast renewables potential off our shores and the highly-skilled workforce who will deliver the UK’s transition to net zero.

“Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has led calls for GB Energy to be headquartered here in the Granite City – which will be the epicentre of so much activity over the coming years as we move away from oil and gas to cleaner sources of energy.

“To deliver that shared mission – which must be done in partnership between government, industry, workers and the community at large – an Aberdeen HQ makes sense.

“While we await confirmation from the government, and further detail on the functions and focus of a new publicly-owned energy company,  we will continue to campaign for a well-managed transition that protects jobs, delivers energy security in the here and now and guarantees a bright future for our energy industry for decades to come.”

Stephen Flynn.

‘Nobody sensible suggested anywhere other than Aberdeen’

Aberdeen, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said:”Nobody sensible was seriously suggesting that a new energy body should be based outwith Aberdeen so to have this belated certainty is helpful.

“Now we need to try and understand what this new energy body will actually do, and how it will benefit the people of Scotland given the scale of our resources.

“In that context, it’s only reasonable to expect any wealth created from Scotland’s resources to flow directly back to our communities.

“And, ultimately, it’s important to be clear that this body being in Aberdeen is no mitigation to the damage that is likely to be caused to investment and jobs in our existing energy sector by Labour’s recently implemented tax regime.”

Conversation