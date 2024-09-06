‘Taser discharged’ as boy, 15, accused of attack on officers in Huntly

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two male police officers were allegedly assaulted in Huntly.

Police say a taser was used at the scene and have referred themselves to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner following the incident.

Officers were called to a property on Christie Court in Huntly at around 3.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, units were involved in an altercation with a 15-year-old male.

Two male officers were assaulted during the incident, which concluded following the use of the taser.

The officers did not require medical attention.

Woman and teenager charged following Huntly incident

The teenager was arrested at the scene alongside a 35-year-old woman.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property on Christie Court, Huntly, around 3.15pm on Wednesday, September 4 in relation to an ongoing enquiry.

“A disturbance occurred and a 15-year-old boy assaulted two male officers. The officers did not require medical treatment.

“The 15-year-old was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.

“A 35-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The matter has now been reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner following the use of a taser.

They added: “A Taser was discharged during this incident. As part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident were referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”