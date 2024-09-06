‘Taser discharged’ as boy, 15, accused of attack on officers in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Taser discharged’ as boy, 15, accused of attack on officers in Huntly

Police referred themselves for investigation following the incident.

By Michelle Henderson
Police used a taser at the scene.
Police used a taser at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two male police officers were allegedly assaulted in Huntly.

Police say a taser was used at the scene and have referred themselves to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner following the incident.

Officers were called to a property on Christie Court in Huntly at around 3.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, units were involved in an altercation with a 15-year-old male.

Two male officers were assaulted during the incident, which concluded following the use of the taser.

The officers did not require medical attention.

Woman and teenager charged following Huntly incident

The teenager was arrested at the scene alongside a 35-year-old woman.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property on Christie Court, Huntly, around 3.15pm on Wednesday, September 4 in relation to an ongoing enquiry.

“A disturbance occurred and a 15-year-old boy assaulted two male officers. The officers did not require medical treatment.

Cars and vans parked on Christie Court, Huntly
Police were called to a property on Christie Court in Huntly on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation. Image: Google Street View.

“The 15-year-old was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.

“A 35-year-old woman was also arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The matter has now been reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner following the use of a taser.

They added: “A Taser was discharged during this incident. As part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident were referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Golf tourists could be flocking to the north-east...
Aberdeen poised for tourism boom from big-spending golf fanatics under new plans to lure…
Brian tells us all about the ups and downs of running MacBeans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
MacBeans boss: 'We've survived soaring coffee costs thanks to loyal fans - but I…
James Stitchell admitted a series of offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel…
Murs will take to the stage at P&J Live. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire
Ticket information released as Olly Murs to return to P&J Live
Beach roadworks.
Diversion in place as road at Aberdeen beach shuts
The incident is alleged to have happened at Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former North Sea boss accused of racially abusing boy, 11, at kids football match
Our Andrew Kellock obituary delves into the Press and Journal veteran's upbringing in Lonmay and long career in news.
Andrew Kellock: Family's tribute to proud Brocher who became P&J legend
David Evans and his daughter, Hannah mark OTL Group's 40 years in business.
Mearns firm behind fire fighting foams and hospital curtains turns 40
Group photos of retired nurses at 60th anniversary reunion
Nurses reunite in Aberdeen where they had 'amazing start' to careers 60 years ago
Over 500 residents were out of power on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
500 Hilton homes left without power after 'explosion' reported from substation

Conversation