77-year-old hillwalker reported missing after failing to return from Glencoe mountain trek

Concerns are growing for a 77-year-old hillwalker who failed to return from a trek near Glencoe.

Ian Myles is believed to have scaled Bidean Nam Bian, located to the east of Glencoe, on Thursday.

He was last seen at around 9am preparing to scale the 3,770ft peak but has not been seen or heard from since.

Concerned friends and relatives raised the alarm with police after the 77-year-old failed to return.

Search launched to trace missing walker

A full-scale search operation has been launched amidst increasing concern for his welfare.

Royal Air Force mountaineers are searching the area alongside Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

The Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) and HM Coastguard – Highland are also assisting with the operation.

This morning, police issued a public appeal for information hoping to trace the missing walker.

A picture of Mr Myles, carrying a rucksack, has been released on social media alongside a detailed description of him to assist teams with their inquiries.

Ian is described as around 5ft 8in, with dark grey hair, a short dark greying beard and wearing glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Ian or has information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact police immediately.

Officers can be contacted via 101 quoting reference 3437 of 5 September 2024.