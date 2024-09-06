77-year-old hillwalker reported missing after failing to return from Glencoe mountain trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
77-year-old hillwalker reported missing after failing to return from Glencoe mountain trek

Ian Myles is believed to have scaled Bidean Nam Bian.

By Michelle Henderson
Image of Ian Myles wearing a blue rucksack next to a black and white image of an officer in police uniform wearing the Police Scotland logo
Ian Myles is believed to have scaled Bidean Nam Bian near Glencoe on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a 77-year-old hillwalker who failed to return from a trek near Glencoe.

Ian Myles is believed to have scaled Bidean Nam Bian, located to the east of Glencoe, on Thursday.

He was last seen at around 9am preparing to scale the 3,770ft peak but has not been seen or heard from since.

Concerned friends and relatives raised the alarm with police after the 77-year-old failed to return.

Search launched to trace missing walker

A full-scale search operation has been launched amidst increasing concern for his welfare.

Royal Air Force mountaineers are searching the area alongside Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

The Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) and  HM Coastguard – Highland are also assisting with the operation.

This morning, police issued a public appeal for information hoping to trace the missing walker.

A picture of Mr Myles, carrying a rucksack, has been released on social media alongside a detailed description of him to assist teams with their inquiries.

Ian is described as around 5ft 8in, with dark grey hair, a short dark greying beard and wearing glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Ian or has information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact police immediately.

Officers can be contacted via 101 quoting reference 3437 of 5 September 2024.

