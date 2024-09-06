Ticket information released as Olly Murs to return to P&J Live

Olly Murs is set to play a Saturday night show at the P&J Live in May next year.

The singer will play at the venue on May 3, 2025 as part of a new arena tour.

Special guests for the evening will be Blue, making for what should be an incredible night of music.

Olly said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special.

“But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE!”

Murs and Blue take to the P&J Live stage

The star put on a fantastic show at the P&J Live when he last played there in 2019.

Crowds were treated to hits like ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and ‘Wrapped Up’.

Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live, said: “We are excited to welcome Olly Murs back to Aberdeen next May.

“We last saw him at AECC in 2019, and as a crowd favourite, we can’t wait for him to bring his chart-topping hits and unstoppable energy to P&J Live!”

How can you get tickets for Olly Murs?

Early access to tickets will be available to those signed up to Olly’s mailing list 48 hours before general on sale.

Pre-sale for Three Mobile customers and those signed up for Olly’s mailing list goes live on September 11 at 10am.

General sale will begin 48 hours later on September 13 at 11am.