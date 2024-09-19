WATCH: Moment ‘miracle’ baby donkey arrives at Peterhead rescue centre

A baby donkey who was given no chance of survival has arrived safe and well at a Peterhead rescue centre.

Aptly named ‘Miracle’, the donkey’s mother Bonnie arrived the Crazy Croft Pony Rescue in March.

Bonnie was very thin and clearly in poor health, leading vets to recommend that she be put to sleep.

However, upon discovering the donkey was pregnant, Crazy Croft founder Louise Thomas could not give up on the animal.

Bonnie was suffering from laminitis, resulting in her struggling to stay upright unassisted.

Louise, 58, said: “When we got Bonnie she could barely stand and was so emaciated.

“I normally follow vet orders but when I found out she was pregnant I couldn’t put her down.”

Louise’s 25-year-old daughter, Olivia Serrano, was key in the mother donkey’s survival, spending nights sleeping on the stable floor alongside Bonnie.

Louise said: “She slept on the stable floor for a week and even hand-fed Bonnie.

“She did so much for that little donkey, and I’m so pleased it all worked out.

“Olivia has really struggled with her mental health so it’s been great for her to set her mind to.

“Her foot had to be rebuilt following a riding accident almost 10 years ago, and it has been a real journey for her.”

Rescued donkey gives birth to miracle foal

Bonnie held on, fighting for her baby – and everyone at Crazy Croft was delighted when Miracle was born at the weekend.

Louise said: “Both mother and baby are doing well, Bonnie is like a different donkey.

“Now that the baby has been born, we can focus on her making a full recovery.

“Miracle is the cutest little donkey I’ve ever seen. He is a real cheeky chappy and full of life

“He proved the vets all wrong!”

A video of the moment Olivia found Miracle has been viewed almost 200,000 times on TikTok.

They called the clip “a beautiful shock”, and you can hear Olivia get emotional in the background.

Crazy Croft has nearly 17,000 followers on TikTok where they share all of their animal antics.

Louise said: “This baby donkey has caught so many people’s attention.

“Even people in Canada and America have all been in touch.

“We’ve received donations and gifts from all over.”

Team effort to help Miracle and Bonnie

Louise was also quick to heap praise on organisations who have helped them.

Louise said: “I have to give so much credit to Buchan Vets and the Donkey Sanctuary UK for their help.

“The sanctuary drove straight up to help as soon as we informed them of the situation.

“They showed me exactly the type of food and what help Bonnie needed.

“Buchan Vets were always checking in with us and giving us help.”

Originally from Wales, Louise moved up to Peterhead 12 years ago.

Throughout this time, Crazy Croft Rescue has saved huge numbers of animals, ranging from cows to horses to donkeys.

Louise said: “We only ever take in animals that need us. I’ll never understand how people can be so cruel.

“Stories like this are why we do what we do.

“It can be really hard work but to have such a happy outcome like this makes it all worth it.

“I’ve been told to retire because it’s too much work for me, but I can’t give it up.

“Maybe I’ll get a holiday to Spain in my next life. I’m too busy with my animals for now.”