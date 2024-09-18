Both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s set to close as company collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s set to close as company collapses

Operator Hostmore has gone into administration, putting 87 UK sites up for sale.

By Ross Hempseed
TGI Friday's is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park. Image: Google Maps.
TGI Friday's is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park. Image: Google Maps.

Both TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen are set to close after operator Hostmore plunged into administration.

Currently the American-style diner has two locations in the city, one at Union Square and the other at Aberdeen Beach.

It is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park, and has been there since the site opened in 1997.

TGI Friday’s is known for its burgers and US-style menu. Image: TGI Friday’s.

However, both sites are now up for sale – along with 85 other locations across the UK – after owner Hostmore collapsed into administration.

The UK-based company had been trying to purchase the brand in the US, but last week the deal fell through, leading to a sharp drop in Hostmore’s stock price.

For days, the company has been on the brink of collapse.

Today, the update was confirmed through a statement by Matthew Bibby, CFO of Hostmore to the London Stock Exchange.

TGI Friday’s could close following company collapse

He said: “The board of the company has now resolved to file for administration of the company and, consequently, the listing of the company’s ordinary shares has been suspended.

“The board continues to expect that, in due course, the listing of the company’s ordinary shares will be cancelled, and the company will be wound up.”

The popular eatery has two sites in Aberdeen which could both close in the coming weeks. Image: TGI Friday’s

The statement thanked all Hostmore staff who worked “tirelessly to execute a turnaround programme” over the past 18 months.

It added: “The board inherited a very challenging set of circumstances, but a focus on reducing costs, revising the group’s capital allocation policy and implementing both board and senior management changes, meant that the group was able to reduce annualised expenditures by £12 million, significantly reduce losses from unprofitable stores, and operate the group’s stores at a best in class efficiency level for the sector, all while improving guest scores to our highest levels on record.”

Dates for when the two Aberdeen restaurants may close are currently unknown, however they are still taking bookings.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Ban and unpaid work for student teacher who caused Balmedie pensioner's death in rural…
Robert Lovie with Robbie Shepherd
Robbie Shepherd is 'toast of the town' as upcoming Aberdeen legacy concert raises £100,000
Silvia Hufstetler, chairwoman of the Tullynessle Parent Action Committee
Kids split from pals, parents cutting back on work and longer trips: Tullynessle parents…
Terry Whyte leaving court on previous date. Image: DC Thomson
'Do you want to dance?': Yob hit pal with metal bar
Deveron Roofing & Building 'fraudulently used' a Turiff address to trick customers. Image: Carol Potter
Cowboy roofing companies using ‘fraudulent’ Aberdeenshire address exposed
Police called to crash at Turriff, picture shows a damaged car on the roadside.
One taken to hospital after serious crash near Turriff swimming pool
4
Chef Kevin Dalgleish at Amuse.
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse wants to expand - by taking over old oil offices next…
Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond's Yes campaign 10 years ago today
Aberdeen Town House and Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Sheriff's warning to thug who punched woman: 'You are begging for a prison sentence'
A new banking hub is coming to Huntly. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Huntly community save town from 'banking desert' fate as new hub announced

Conversation